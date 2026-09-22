Royal Enfield One Ride 2026 Brings 1.5 Lakh Riders Together for Snow Leopard Conservation

A global motorcycle journey across various continents concluded with a unified message. On September 20, over 1.5 lakh Royal Enfield enthusiasts participated in One Ride 2026 spanning 60 countries. This year’s massive event featured more than 1,600 individual rides organized worldwide.
The 2026 edition additionally celebrates the landmark 125th anniversary of Royal Enfield. For this milestone, the company tied the global event to its ongoing initiatives for snow leopard conservation and Himalayan ecosystem protection.
One Ride 2026 In Numbers
|Detail
|Information
|Riders
|150,000+
|Countries
|60
|Rides
|1,600+
|Date
|September 20, 2026
|Theme
|Every Rider. Every Road. One Mission.
|Snow Leopard Habitat
|10,500+ sq km
|Community Conservation
|53 sq km
|India’s Estimated Snow Leopards
|718
Royal Enfield has pledged to make a contribution towards snow leopard conservation for every rider who took part in the 2026 edition. The amount will be announced later by the company.
Work Across The Himalayas
The One Ride event is connected with Royal Enfield’s Social Mission programmes in the Himalayan region. These programmes cover parts of Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.
The company says its conservation work covers more than 10,500 sq km of snow leopard habitat. Out of this, 53 sq km comes under community conservation programmes.
India is estimated to have around 718 snow leopards. Protecting their habitat is also linked with the wider health of the high Himalayan ecosystem.
The Ride Continues In October
One Ride 2026 ended on September 20, but Royal Enfield has planned another event around the conservation campaign.
On October 23, which is International Snow Leopard Day, the company will release the Global One Ride 2026 Aftermovie. It will show moments from the rides held in different countries.
Royal Enfield will also announce the total amount contributed towards snow leopard conservation under its One Ride pledge on the same day.