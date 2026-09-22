Stellantis Takes Full Control Of Citroen India Plant, Targets 43,000 Units By 2028

Stellantis has assumed full control of its Thiruvallur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu after acquiring the remaining stake held by Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd., a CK Birla Group company. The move grants Stellantis complete ownership of the operations alongside a clear manufacturing target.
The automotive giant aims to scale the plant’s production to over 43,000 vehicles annually by 2028. Output is projected to rise from approximately 16,000 units in 2026, marking an aggressive increase of more than 160 percent in just two years.
What the Thiruvallur plant makes
The facility currently manufactures four Citroën models catering to both domestic and export markets:
- Citroen C3
- Citroen e-C3
- Citroen C3 Aircross
- Citroen Basalt
Boasting a localization rate of over 95 percent, vehicles built at this site are exported to eight global markets across four continents. This positions the factory as a key strategic hub beyond its core role of serving Indian consumers.
The manufacturing partnership between Stellantis and the CK Birla Group originally commenced in 2017, with vehicle assembly at Thiruvallur kicking off in 2021. Since the facility was initially designed for an annual capacity of nearly one lakh vehicles, the new 43,000-unit target remains below half of its total potential.
Production needs a big jump
Citroen’s Indian sales are still small compared with the available manufacturing capacity. Between September 2025 and August 2026, Citroen sold 11,244 units in India, according to the figures provided. Jeep added 3,098 units during the same period, taking the combined Stellantis figure to 14,342 units.
For Thiruvallur, exports will therefore continue to be highly important. While Stellantis has not specified which upcoming models will drive the volume required to hit the 2028 milestone, a combination of expanded exports, stronger domestic sales of existing vehicles, and future product launches will likely bridge the gap.
More jobs and investment
Stellantis also plans to more than double direct employment at the facility. The current workforce stands at 610 people. The company has invested close to Rs 11,000 crore in India across manufacturing, engineering, localisation, and exports.
With full ownership, Stellantis will have direct control over the plant and its future production plans. For customers, this buyout does not bring any immediate change to Citroen models or prices. The bigger question going forward is how quickly the company can fill the factory with enough vehicles to support its new target.