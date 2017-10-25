2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Images, Features, Tech Specs And All You Need To Know

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 will soon be replaced by the all-new Ninja 400 but the Ninja 250 will stay. The latest iteration of the quarter-litre Ninja was showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show and the new model will receive a visual overhaul, along with added performance. Here’s what we know about the new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Expected Prices and Launch Date

The Indian market will receive the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 whereas the possibility of the Ninja 250 making a comeback is very low We’ll update this space if at all we hear some news about the possible arrival of the Kawasaki Ninja 250.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Features and Details

Just like the new Ninja 400, the 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 features an updated fascia with new headlight design, chin-spoilers below the twin illuminators, a revised fairing, a redesigned 14-litre fuel tank, Ninja ZX-10R inspired tail-light and updated body panels. Lighting the road ahead are the pair of LED headlights which are now becoming quite common in the entry-level performance motorcycle segment. The new fascia is inline with the styling cues of Kawasaki Ninja 250’s litre-class siblings. The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja also features fairing integrated front blinkers and a revised wheel design. The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 now tips the scale at 167 kg (wet) which results in better power-to-weight ratio.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Engine and Performance

The new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 also packs more power than its predecessor. The 249 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine now delivers 39 PS of maximum power at 12,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 revs. The outgoing model was tuned for 32PS of maximum power and 21Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Safety

Safety pack comprises of disc brakes on both ends. An ABS version would also be be up for grabs.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Technical Specifications

Engine DOHC Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Displacement 249cc Power 39hp @ 12,500rpm Torque 23.5 Nm @ 10,000rpm Kerb Weight 167 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14-litre

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Image Gallery

Images Courtesy : Iwanbanaran