Saudi’s CEER debuts with EXOBOT Sedan and SUV

The global automotive industry is a vast and dynamic space, with established brands rolling out new models year after year. Now, a groundbreaking newcomer has emerged from Saudi Arabia: Ceer. The kingdom’s first homegrown automotive brand has officially kicked off its passenger vehicle journey by unveiling two electric models – the Exobot Sedan and the Exobot SUV. Revealed on September 21, 2026, both vehicles are slated to go on sale in Saudi Arabia by early 2027.
Established as a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn, Ceer has ambitious goals for the future. The company stated that the Exobot duo represents the first phase of a broader seven-model lineup planned by 2030. Production will take place at the Ceer Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, which is set to become a primary automotive hub for the region.
Two body styles, one electric platform
The EXOBOT sedan and SUV share the same basic electric technology, but their dimensions and performance figures are different. The sedan measures 5.26 metres in length, while the SUV is 5.02 metres long. Both are 2.1 metres wide.
The design is quite different from a regular production car. It gets a wedge-shaped body, large glass areas and upward-opening Shahin Wing Doors. CEER says the doors are almost three metres long and open in a 60cm arc.
Some key exterior details include:
- 2.4-metre-long front windscreen
- Reflective coating to reduce solar heat
- Slim horizontal front light signature
- Lightweight forged aluminium wheels
- Triangular wheel design inspired by Saudi architecture
- 32 light bars linked to the year 1932
The cars also do not use conventional B-pillars between the front and rear doors. CEER says high-strength materials provide the required structural support.
Performance and battery
The EXOBOT uses a tri-motor all-wheel-drive electric setup. The First Edition produces 850hp and 1,000Nm, while the higher specification can make up to 1,111hp and 1,500Nm.
The sedan can reach 100kph in 2.6 seconds in First Edition form. The SUV takes 2.9 seconds. With the higher-output setup, the sedan can complete the same run in 2.1 seconds.
The battery has a capacity of 112kWh and works with an 800V electrical system. CEER claims the sedan can cover up to 670km on the NEDC cycle, while the SUV has a claimed range of 560km. A 10-80 percent charge is claimed to take less than 30 minutes.
|Specification
|EXOBOT Sedan
|EXOBOT SUV
|Body style
|Electric sedan
|Electric SUV
|Length
|5.26m
|5.02m
|Width
|2.10m
|2.10m
|Battery
|112kWh
|112kWh
|Motors
|Tri-motor AWD
|Tri-motor AWD
|First Edition power
|850hp
|850hp
|First Edition torque
|1,000Nm
|1,000Nm
|Claimed range
|670km NEDC
|560km NEDC
|0-100kph
|2.6sec
|2.9sec
|Higher-spec power
|1,111hp
|1,111hp
|Higher-spec torque
|1,500Nm
|1,500Nm
|Top speed
|250kph
|210kph
A technology-heavy cabin
Inside the cabin, the dashboard is dominated by a 48-inch curved 8K display that runs across the width. It is joined by a 10.4-inch central screen and an 8-inch display for rear passengers.
The steering setup uses steer-by-wire technology, removing the need for a conventional steering column. Rear-wheel steering is also offered, helping improve manoeuvrability at low speeds and stability at higher speeds.
Despite the high-tech layout, key functions still use physical controls, including the gear selector, climate controls and volume. A virtual voice assistant is also available with support for both Arabic and English.
Other features include:
- Digital key with smartwatch support
- Remote vehicle functions through the CEER app
- Remote parking
- Over-the-air software updates
- Advanced driver assistance features
- Automated lane-change support
- Highway point-to-point driving assistance
- Seven airbags
- Cell-to-pack battery structure
- SoundStage audio system
- Personal fragrance system with three scents
Built for Saudi conditions
Heat management is a major part of the EXOBOT package. CEER says the cars can reduce cabin temperature from 65°C to 32°C within 10 minutes under high-heat conditions. Special glass, cooling systems and other measures are used to limit heat entering the cabin.
The First Edition gets black and red Nappa leather, red brake calipers, special floor mats and a numbered plaque linked to the vehicle VIN. Buyers can select Harrat Grey or White Musk exterior finishes.
CEER’s plans
Production will take place at the CEER Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City. Sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to begin in early 2027.
CEER plans to add five more models between 2028 and 2030. The wider range is expected to include midsize and compact vehicles with electric, plug-in hybrid and combustion engine powertrains.
The company also wants to increase local content to 45 percent by 2034. CEER has worked with global companies including BMW, Hyundai and Rimac, while Foxconn has supplied its electrical architecture.
Prices for the EXOBOT sedan and SUV have not been announced yet. CEER has also not confirmed any plans for an India launch.