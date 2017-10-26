Honda Car India Aims To Launch Six New Products In Three Years

Honda has confirmed that it will extend its India portfolio with the launch of six new products over the next three years. The upcoming products will arrive to the Indian shores via CKD route and assembled in India. The car maker is also considering hybrids for the Indian market but the decision is yet to be finalised. Honda also aims to make 65 per cent of its products to have electrification by the year 2030.

Takahiro Hachigo, President and Representative Director, CEO Honda Motor Co. Ltd stated that while the Japanese car maker does not plan to bring electric vehicles to India, it is considering hybrid vehicles. He also added that the decision to introduce hybrid cars depends on customers demands and government policies.

As reported earlier, Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has stopped production of the Camry Hybrid as it is believed that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Cess has significantly increased the prices of the model. Thus we’re not sure how will the decision to bring in new hybrid vehicles pan out over the course of next three years.

So what products can we expect to see from Honda by the year 2020?

The officials remained tight-lipped about the products that will arrive to Indian shores but we expect the new Honda Civic, the CR-V and the 2018 Accord to be part of the six upcoming vehicles. We may also see all new variants of some of Honda Car India’s existing products arriving by 2020. As aforementioned, Honda hasn’t revealed the product names that are heading to Indian market but we may get a glimpse of what to expect from the Japanese car brand at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

Note: Images are for representation purpose only