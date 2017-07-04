Home Features Five ugliest cars to have ever been sold in India
Five ugliest cars to have ever been sold in India

By Ayan GhoshJuly 4, 2017

Good design and style, followed up with robust, reliable engineering are the trappings of a good, mass market car. India, being the one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world has seen its share of good cars, and the occasional great one. However, some cars just don’t have their own way when it comes to the way they look. So here’s a list of the top five cars that had been beaten with the ugly stick, to be ever sold in India

Maruti Suzuki Zen Classic

Maruti Zen Classic

Originally sold as the Suzuki Cervo Classic in Japan, the Zen Classic was laughed at since the day it reached dealerships in India sometime during the late-90s. Maruti must have lost a nut of two and decided that Indians might warm up to something retro-futuristic that reminded them of Ambys and Padminis. Sorry guys- its was horrendously ugly, and probably even the Japanese folks silently cursed at it. Maybe just 10 people bought it. Mind you, the Zen was a cute, lovable and perky little car, but the Classic bought to the table something quite harrowing that we Indians couldn’t digest.

2004 Hyundai Elantra:

Hyundai Elantra

The last-generation Hyundai Elantra came to India in 2004 with a face that probably even its mother didn’t love too much. The rest of the car’s decency tried to fight back, including those Porsche inspired wheels, but the front was so overpoweringly ugly that it brought the whole car down. Those oddly shaped double barrel headlamps pleased nobody, and so did that narrow water-fall grille. That said, the car performed rather well, especially the diesel one, which borrowed the 2.0 liter turbo-charged mill from the bigger Tucson. The new Elantra, however changed all that by offering us one of the sweetest looking sedans in the Indian market.

Tata Sumo Grande:

July 4, 2017-Tata-Sumo-Grande-e1418812026752-600x410.jpg

With the Sumo Grande, Tata thought of keeping the name but changing the game. With lumpy, terribly proportioned looks like those, we doubt if the Grande did anything well apart from receive flak from purveyors of good design. Those wheel arches look grotesque and unusually large, and there’s something gravely wrong with the shape of the Grande, even when seen from the most flattering of angles. The insides are roomy and comfy though, and a good place to be in for long jaunts.

Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo (Gelusil pink):

Maruti-Zen-Estilo-2

I had a nightmare once, which involved me driving off a cliff in the Estilo donning the shocking shade of Gelusil Pink that Maruti used to offer. Lets face it, the pre-facelifted Estilo is one uncharacteristic box on wheels, which makes it a pretty forgettable car. Surprisingly, it sold in good numbers. Thankfully, it has been discontinued now, but that paint still continues to haunt. Unless you’re of the fairer sex, and own the car in pink, you should do the sighted world a favor and drive off the nearest cliff right now.

Mahindra Quanto

Mahindra Quanto

The large Xylo might have room for a conference on the inside, but from the outside, its one ugly bugger, especially from the front. To worsen things further and hastily grab a share of the sub 4 meter pie, Mahindra went ahead and introduced the Quanto, a chopped Xylo that made us cry. What’s more, Mahindra had even downsized the wheel/tire size for the Quanto, which made it look like a jewel laden Bappi Lahiri on roller skates. And the less said about that hideous spare wheel cover, the better.

Had fun reading? Do check our list of the ugliest motorcycles to have ever been sold in India HERE

Do chime in with your opinions and suggestions on this topic. If you think that the Indian market has seen uglier metal, we’d like you to let us know of it. Let us know your picks via comments.

(31 Comments)

  2. I think Elantra looked better than the Jaguar ripped Sonata.
    In the present generation cars, Etios would qualify for this too.

    Reply

  3. Well you can put these cars under “not so best selling cars” ,but not among the ugliest,and if you are comparing them with “indian designed cars” well then there isint any comparison as most of the lot are ugly ,let it be maruti 800 ,nano ,indica etc they were never designed to attract the customer by their looks but for their efficiency .

    Reply

  4. Elantra was not ugly in any angle. It is one of the best cars to hit Indian roads. Zen classic if loaded and charged engine could command a premium. The looks are suited to aficionados only. Sumo Grande is a minimalist delite but alas, Tatas suck at marketing and over all product quality.

    Reply

  6. How could you forget the shark-nosed Honda City. It was certainly the ugliest car ever to ply the Indian roads. The Elantra, to my taste, looked rather good.

    Reply

  10. The first-gen dzire with bulging boot was a really ugly car. Also, the second-gen honda city, tata manza, maruthi wagon-r, honda brio, nissan sunny, tata Aria, Mahindara scorpio with it bulging butt, and the tall xylo all are ugly cars. The zen estilo and elantra are not ugly by any standards.

    Reply

  14. Zen Classic had only 500 pieces made and all were sold before the car came the store. I happen to own one which still runs fine and looks fab. If you wish to publish such blogs do some surveys and don’t push you personal views as news.

    Reply

  16. IMHO, Kicking Sumo Grande and first Gen Elantra out of this list and adding Toyota Etios Liva to the top would do the feature a BIG JUSTICE. THe Fugly looking new generations of Wagon R can be added too, to fill the void.

    Reply

  17. Howw the hell is Alto 800 not in this list!!!!!? Its the ugliest car I’ve ever seen… It looks a lot uglier than the elantra

    Reply

  19. One of the ugliest cars ever to crawl on Indian roads is undoubtedly the 1st Gen Nissan Teana!

    A horrendous piece of design for a 30 lacs car. A 5 yr old cud hav hav scribbled a better picture of a car.

    Even though efforts were made to ‘refresh’, the hangover of the old one was repulsive enough to keep people off!

    Reply

  21. Either there is some confusion regarding what ugly means or it is just that the author randomly picked five cars that did not set the sales charts on fire and called them the ugliest cars ever sold in India. I am not even sure if you know all the cars sold in India and which of them were ugly. In my own dictionary the only thing ugly is the word ugly itself.

    Reply

  22. The Author seems to be some sort of immatured auto and authoring enthusiast who does not for sure know and understand the philosophy of aesthetics.
    Liking is a subjective matter and does not constitute the content of a public announcement, because it is not a mathematical logic which he should try to make others understand .
    In my personal view and aesthetic preference, few might match with his opinion but that is merely a chance.

    Reply

  23. Looks like he hates those cars.
    Out of the ones hes mentioned on the list there are ugly looking cars but also there are decent and well working cars.looks like hes been paid to say they are ugly cars.

    Reply

  24. No doubt the topic chosen is not going to digest with many. Beauty as explained by you Ayan and others is subjective. So instead puttibg you so called ugliest list of cars create a poll and let readers vote for their most beautiful and most ugli looking cars. Interesting topic anyway.

    Reply

  25. Swift and dzire, the most ugliest cars in the world. But stupid Indian people go for this, mostly those who want to upgrade from their scooters

    Reply

  26. Sumo Grande was little bit bearable to see. Zen Classic was down right ugly!!!! The look even its own mother wont like to see. Maruti has been dishing out Ugly looking cars, consistently. Swift (For me its Ugly), Kizashi, Wagon R, A Star.

    Reply
