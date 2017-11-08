India’s First Customer Mercedes-AMG GT R Lands In Bengaluru

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched their 11th and 12th product for the year with the arrival of the new AMG GLA 45 and the new AMG CLA 45 this week. Through its performance brand AMG, the company had launched the AMG GT R in India earlier this year in August.

Now, the very first customer unit of the Mercedes-AMG GT R has landed in India and was recently delivered to its owner in Bengaluru. Finished in a classy black paintjob, the AMG GT R will share its garage with the country’s first Lamborghini Aventador S, India’s only Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster (equipped with 1/30 Balboni exhausts in the world),Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan, Range Rover Sport SVR and a number of Porsche models including the 991 911 turbo S, GT3, 997 turbo, Boxster S and a Cayenne Turbo.

Unveiled at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mercedes AMG GT R draws power from a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8 engine. This engine produces a power output of 577 hp and 700 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Speeds of naught to the tonne can be attained in 3.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 318 kmph. Prices for the Mercedes-AMG GT R start at INR 2.23 crore (ex-showroom).

Image courtesy: Automobili Ardent