New Skoda Epiq EV Revealed With 440 Km Range – Should Skoda Bring It To India?

A small SUV usually means giving up space, comfort or features. The new Skoda Epiq does not follow that route. Even with compact dimensions, this electric SUV packs a long feature list, usable cabin space and a claimed range of up to 440 km.
The Epiq is now the most affordable electric SUV in Skoda’s global lineup. It also becomes the first production model to fully use the brand’s new Modern Solid design language.
The styling looks fresh without going overboard. Up front, the SUV gets a glossy black Tech Deck face in place of a traditional grille. Slim T shaped lighting elements give it a modern appearance, and this design will be seen on future Skoda SUVs too.
The bumper gets chunky detailing along with silver skid plate styling. Black cladding around the body and aero styled alloy wheels help give it a stronger SUV stance.
A lot of work has also gone into aerodynamics.
- Drag coefficient of 0.275
- Active cooling shutters
- Optimised underbody panels
- Aero focused wheel design
- Roof spoiler elements
Even though it is compact, the proportions look balanced and practical for daily city use.
Dimensions and storage space
The Epiq measures:
- 4,171 mm length
- 1,798 mm width
- 1,581 mm height
- 2,601 mm wheelbase
One area where the SUV stands out is practicality.
- 475 litre boot space
- 25 litre front storage compartment
- Multiple cabin storage areas
The boot capacity is impressive for a compact electric SUV and should make family use easier.
Cabin and features
The interior follows a clean layout with a mix of physical buttons and digital screens. Unlike many modern EVs, Skoda has kept proper controls for important functions, which should make daily usage easier.
The dashboard gets:
- 13 inch infotainment touchscreen
- Small digital driver display
- Physical rotary controls
- Ambient lighting
- Floating centre console
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported. Buyers also get wireless charging with cooling function, connected car technology and digital key support through the MySkoda app.
Depending on the version, features include:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Canton sound system
- Dual zone climate control
- Heated seats
- Multiple interior themes
The cabin also uses recycled and animal free materials. Upholstery is made using recycled polyester fibres, while leather alternative finishes are also offered.
Battery, range and charging
The Epiq sits on Volkswagen Group’s new MEB+ platform and uses front wheel drive layout.
Three variants will be available globally:
- Epiq 35
- Epiq 40
- Epiq 55
The lower variants use a 38.5 kWh battery pack.
- 114 bhp or 133 bhp output
- 267 Nm torque
- Around 310 km claimed range
The top Epiq 55 version gets a larger 55 kWh battery.
- 208 bhp power
- 290 Nm torque
- Up to 440 km claimed range
- Top speed of 160 kmph
Fast charging support is one of the strong points here.
- 10 to 80 percent charge in around 24 minutes
- 11 kW AC charging support
- Bidirectional charging capability
The SUV can also send stored power to external devices or homes where infrastructure allows it.
Another useful feature is one pedal driving through B mode, allowing acceleration and braking control using mainly the accelerator pedal.
Safety and technology
Safety equipment is quite extensive for this segment.
- Seven airbags as standard
- Front Assist
- Lane Assist
- Side Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- 360 degree camera
- Travel Assist 3.0 on higher trims
Remote parking and traffic light response functions are also available in selected versions.
India launch expectations
There is no confirmation yet about an India launch for the Skoda Epiq. However, with Skoda expanding its EV plans globally and the Indian market slowly moving towards affordable electric SUVs, the Epiq could be considered for India in the future.