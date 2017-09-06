Another Aston Martin DB11 Lands In India, Goes To Bhubaneswar

Aston Martin launched the DB11 in India back in October last year following which one of the first few units was delivered in the country. Now, yet another unit of the DB11 has made its way to India, and was recently delivered to its owner in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This particular DB11, finished in a shade of Diavolo Red, will share the garage with quite a few exotic models such as the country’s only Audi R8 LMX and India’s only Lamborghini Aventador SV Coupe.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Gets Himself An Aston Martin Rapide On His Birthday

The Aston Martin DB11 is the successor to the DB9 and was unveiled 12 years after the DB9 made its debut. The most powerful model yet in the DB series, DB11 was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). Wondering what happened to the DB10? Well, the model was a one-off produced exclusively for a Hollywood movie.

Powering the Aston Martin DB11 is a new 5.2-litre turbocharged V12 engine that replaces the 6.0-litre NA V12 unit as seen on the DB9. The DB11’s engine is capable of producing 608 PS of power at 6500 rpm and 700 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm. This engine comes mated to a ZF sourced eight speed automatic transmission. Speeds of 0-100 kmph can be attained by the DB11 in just 3.9 seconds up to a top speed of 322 kmph.

Image courtesy: Jeetu Mohapatra