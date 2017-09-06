Renault India launches ‘MY Renault App’

Renault India has announced the launch of MY Renault App, a smart phone Application for its customers. Available across the Renault range of cars, the MY Renault App offers more than 60 features to customers. These include access to service history of vehicles, personalized reminders & notifications, online service appointments, interactive user manual for vehicles, easy access to dealerships & customer care, digital vaults for document storage and convenient e-payment facility.

Available on Android and iOS platforms, MY Renault App incorporates an intuitive design approach which is aimed to make the App user-friendly and serve as a platform to engage with customers through personalized communication. The App has been conceptualized, designed and developed in India to best serve the Indian customers’ requirements. An industry-first feature in the App is its e-commerce facility, which will enable Renault customers to explore personalization options for their vehicles and avail exclusive offers specially designed for their cars.

The App is directly connected to Renault Connect, Renault’s Dealer Management System (DMS), which makes the dealers seamlessly integrated into the process. This also enables a secure registration and login process for customers on to the App. Apart from DMS, the App also integrates information from various other systems like Road Side Assistance, Customer Care, Payment Gateway, SMS & Email engines to provide customers aunique experience across the vehicle ownership cycle.

On its future product strategy, Sawhney added, “In order to continue to build on our product offensive strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault will launch the premium feature loaded Renault CAPTUR in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design. CAPTUR has sold over a million cars worldwide and will enhance our product portfolio as we aim to grow our presence in the SUV segment in India.”