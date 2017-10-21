Actor R Madhavan Gets Himself An Indian Roadmaster

The festive season is a time when many customers get home a brand new car, some even calling it an extended part of their family. This time, among the numerous people sharing the joy of their new vehicle on social media was actor R Madhavan, who recently took delivery of an Indian Roadmaster.

My Diwali started with this BANG. My Big Boy is here Yipeeeeee I am so excited .. HAPPY DIWALI TO YOU ALL.. Proudly Indian @indianmotorcycleindia @PankajDubey1967 A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Available in India with a price tag of INR 49 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), the Indian Roadmaster sources power from a Thunder Stroke 111 (1819cc) engine that produces 150 Nm of torque at 2900 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission.

A few highlights of the Indian Roadmaster include a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth, 200 watt music system, cruise control, electrically adjustable windshield, heated grips and seats, a large 64 litre storage trunk with remote locking and LED headlamps.

The Indian Roadmaster is one of the most expensive two wheelers in the country and this unit of the cruiser motorcycle will be the most recent addition to the garage which currently includes a Ducati Diavel, Yamaha V-Max and a BMW K1200 GTL.