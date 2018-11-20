Mahindra Alturas G4 vs the Competition – Fortuner, Endeavour and MU-X

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 is all set to make its debut, while we have seen the car already we cannot share our opinions on the car yet. Respecting the embargo set by Mahindra, we thought to compare the flagship SUV with its competitors and see how it stacks against them on paper. We shall consider the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu MU-X for this comparison.

Toyota Fortuner:

Now in the second generation of production in our country, the Fortuner’s biggest USP is it is a Toyota. That means you have a bulletproof, cheap to maintain car with an engine that could easily do more than 4 lakh kilometres without breaking a sweat. Powering the Fortuner is a 2.8-litre oil burner which delivers 177 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque with a manual gearbox and 450 Nm with the automatic gearbox. The Fortuner is also the only SUV in this segment with a petrol engine option on offer. The 2.7-litre 4 pot motor generates 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque. The car comes with an option of a 2WD or 4WD drivetrain as well. Click here to read more on this car.

Ford Endeavour:

There is one word that comes in mind when you see this car, HUGE! In terms of aggression, this has to be the best SUV in the comparison. It misses out on a manual transmission and is offered only with an automatic six-speed gearbox. Two engines are on offer in this car, a 2.2-litre with 160 PS and 385 Nm and a 3.2-litre with 200 PS and 470 Nm. Here too, a 2WD or 4WD drivetrain is on offer. To help to park this huge SUV, you get a rearview camera and even a park assist feature, which steers the car in and out of a spot. It also gets a panoramic sunroof and electric folding seats in the third row. Click here to know more about the Endeavour.

Isuzu MU-X:

One can call the MU-X the underdog of this comparison. The popularity of the other two SUVs has affected the sales of this SUV, which on paper seems to be as capable as the other three. powered by a 3-litre diesel engine, the MU-X makes 177 PS and 380 Nm of torque. It comes only with a 4×4 drivetrain which gives an option of shifting to 2WD on the fly. The car also offers six airbags, stability and traction control. Click here to know more about the MU-X SUV.

Mahindra Alturas G4:

Coming to the new addition to this segment, The Alturas G4. Under the bonnet is a 2.2-litre which is good for 180 Hp and 450 Nm of torque. The SUV is going to provide a much premium package at a price which would undercut the other three. Two gearboxes are on offer, a 6-speed manual or a Mercedes sourced 7-speed automatic. It comes loaded with utility features like 2-zone climate control, 9 airbags, powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera and much more. The prices although not out yet, are rumoured to be much less than the first two SUVs.

Also Read: VIDEO: Aston Martin to Enter the SUV Market with the All-New DBX

So here is a list of specifications of these 4 full-size SUVs in the Indian market, do wait for our detailed review of the Alturas coming very soon. Once out, we will be able to tell you more about how the Alturas G4 stacks against the opponents in terms of driving experience. Till then, do check out the image gallery of the Alturas G4 SUV below.