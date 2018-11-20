VIDEO: Walkaround of the New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is about to make its debut in the Indian market very soon. Bookings of the car are now open and the car is now seen at various Maruti Suzuki dealerships already. Deliveries will start very soon after the official launch of the car. YouTube channel AutoNomous India has managed to shoot the car, where they walk us around the car showcasing the new MPV in all its glory. The car now looks much more premium than before and the exterior styling is also revamped, let us walk you through some highlights of this MPV.

The front end of the gets a new grille, with a nice chrome finish, and is surrounded by new headlight assemblies. The headlights are projector units but DRLs have been omitted on this car. On the side of the car, you will notice a larger greenhouse area which adds a sense of extra space in the interior. Tope end trims will get chrome door handles with a request button for the keyless entry on both front doors. The rear has to be the most beautiful angle of this car with a small boot lip below the rear glass and newly designed tail lights.

Also Read: Now Is the Best Time to Own a Future Classic, the Maruti Gypsy

Coming to the inside the premium touches are continued to be seen. The beige interior gets faux wood inserts which look very premium. The steering wheel gets wrapped in leather and faux wood trim and gets a bunch of buttons to control the infotainment system. The infotainment system is a touchscreen unit, seen in many other Maruti cars. Just like the Ciaz, the Ertiga too now gets a small MID screen in the instrument console providing a lot of information to the driver. The cup holders up front are ventilated, which would keep your beverage cool on a hot day. The second row is spacious and offers a power socket and roof mounted AC blowers. the third row also now gets more space and even a power outlet. The increased dimensions have contributed to a much larger boot. Coming to the engines, the Ertiga seen in this video is powered by the new 1.5-litre petrol unit seen also in the Ciaz. Click here to know more about the all-new Indian spec Ertiga and do watch the walkaround video by AutoNomous India linked below.