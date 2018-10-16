New 2019 Isuzu MU-X Launched In India; Prices Start At 26.26 Lakh

Launched in May last year, the butch looking Isuzu MU-X has finally been updated. The MY 2019 Isuzu MU-X carries many changes, mostly cosmetic, however, they do help the full size SUV to stay in the competition with big boys like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Prices for the refreshed model start at INR 26.26 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the 4×2 variant. A 4×4 variant is also available and has been priced at INR 28.22 Lakh.

The refreshed Isuzu stays relevant and up to date with new Bi-LED, self-leveling projector headlamps and LED DRLs, along with a new front grille and bumper. Flared wheel arches add character to the MU-X as they flash their muscles above 18-inch, diamond cut alloy wheels. A roof mounted rear spoiler with a stop lamp, LED tail lights, and a shark-fin antenna complete the picture. Six airbags come as standard, so does ABS, EBD, EBA and ESC. Oh, and you get hill start assist, hill descent control and a rear view camera too.

On the inside, there’s an aluminium finished insert around the center console and all other bits remain unchanged. Powering the 2019 Isuzu MU-X is the same 3.0-litre diesel engine which comes fitted with a variable geometry turbocharger and develops 177 PS @ 3,600 rpm and 380 Nm of torque between 1800 – 2800 rpm. Offered only with a 5-speed auto transmission, the gearbox does offer a manual mode and a lock-up torque converter on gears 3, 4 & 5, which boosts fuel economy.

The MU-X’s traction control system is paired with a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system which offers 4High, 4Low and 2High modes. Off-roading enthusiasts would be happy to know that the Isuzu MU-X offers 220mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 30.1 degrees, breakover angle of 22.6 degrees and a departure angle of 30 degrees.

The turning radius stands at 5.8 metres and the underbody gets a protection plate which covers the engine sump, transfer case, and fuel tank. For a full size SUV though, the MU-X’s fuel tank will only swallow 65 litres of that dirty fuel. A 7-seater, the 2019 Isuzu MU-X will soon have a new competitor in the form of the Mahindra Y400 (XUV 700).