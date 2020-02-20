Upcoming Premium Motorcycles From TVS-BMW, Bajaj-Triumph And Hero Motocorp – What We Know So Far

Every city has a locality which is the most happening, always full of life and bustling with energy. Even if you go and just sit there, you will notice amusing things happening all day and night. The affordable performance motorcycle segment in India is fast becoming like that locality. It has been abuzz since the past 10 years or so and every major motorcycle manufacturer is trying to grab the biggest piece out of the pie. Even if we look at the future of this segment, a lot of things are lined up which will make sure that the scenario remains the same.

India is a price-sensitive market which is maturing fast and now your everyday motorcyclist wants something more powerful and feature-rich without shelling out too much moolah. In a recent interview, an official from TVS hinted towards a possible launch of a new motorcycle in 2021. It’s going to share the same platform with the Apache RR 310 and the BMW G 310 twins. If we look closely at the motorcycles which share the 310 platform, we already have a sports bike, a naked and an ADV. It would be interesting to see what TVS has in mind regarding developing another motorcycle with the same platform.

They don’t have a cruiser in their line-up yet. If we turn the pages back, you would remember witnessing a certain prototype of a cruiser by TVS which went by the name ‘Zeppelin’. Who wouldn’t want to see the 310 cc single-cylinder engine swapped in the Zeppelin? If we allow our guesses to run wild, they might swap this engine in an ADV developed in-house by TVS. They already have so much expertise in the ADV department, courtesy of their Dakar experience. Or could it be a naked version of the RR, an RTR 310? Our guess is as good as yours!

If we are talking about the upcoming affordable performance motorcycles, how can we leave out the Bajaj-Triumph partnership? Back in 2017, Bajaj and triumph announced that they will be working together to develop motorcycles under the 200-700 cc segment. That time, we were devoid of any details but now more information has emerged. In a recent announcement, they said that the first motorcycle out of their partnership will hit the streets in 2022 and will displace anywhere between 250-350 cc. Bajaj won’t be launching the motorcycle under its own tag but will assist Triumph in manufacturing the motorcycle at their plant in Akurdi, Pune. That means the upcoming motorcycle will bear the tag of either Street, Bonneville or Tiger. The dream of owning a motorcycle of the British marquee will soon be a reality for many of the motorcyclists who can’t spend a fortune on owning a Triumph.

Hero Motocorp is joining the bandwagon too, as they recently unveiled a prototype at their CIT (Centre of Innovation and Technology). We have talked about that prototype in detail in one of our articles. It will displace somewhere between 300-500 cc and will be liquid-cooled. Hero might don it with premium components which will put this ADV in a straight brawl with the likes of BMW G 310 GS and the recently launched KTM Adventure 390.

This segment has always been the epicentre of our interest. In this war amongst the manufacturers, it’s always the motorcyclists who have come out winning. Premium motorcycle brands are realising the importance of being a part of this segment in order to increase their footprint in developing countries. Exciting times await us all and like you, we just can’t wait to step into the future and ride one of these upcoming motorcycles.