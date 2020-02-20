Check Out The All-New Hero Xtreme 160R BS6 In A Walk Around Video

The 160cc segment has evolved since the times when the likes of the TVS Fiero, the Hero CBZ and the Pulsar 150 were introduced as premium, performance machines. These days, motorcycles which fall in this category are called ‘Premium Commuters’ and there are plenty of choices available from almost every two-wheeler manufacturer out there. The all-new Hero Xtreme 160R in its BS6 avatar will slug it out with machines like the Apache 160 4V, the Honda Hornet and the Yamaha FZ in this space and will hit dealerships in the month of March 2020. Below is a video which gives you a rundown of the new motorcycle.

Developed in-house at the CIT, Hero Motocorp has completely changed the way the new Xtreme 160R looks now. The most prominent cosmetic change being the headlights. It now comes with LED lights all around and the headlights itself looks futuristic. The introduction of LED indicators seems to work in its favour too. The engine displaces 160ccs, is air-cooled, fuel-injected and churns out 15 HP of peak power at 8500 rpm while being mated to a 5-speed gearbox, which is a segment standard.

Also Read: Hero Motocorp Showcases 300-500cc Adventure Motorcycle Prototype

The acceleration figures are quite interesting though as Hero claims that it can do the 0-60 kmph sprint in around 4.7 seconds which makes it quicker than some of its rivals. It doesn’t weigh that much either as the kerb weight stands at 138.5 kgs. The riding position seems to compliment the performance it has on offer. It isn’t too aggressive but is slightly on the sportier side. It won’t break your back on your daily commutes while still offering that little bit of fun factor.

Suspension duties are handled by what seems to be 41 MM telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. We can expect it to be neither too stiffly sprung nor too soft. Good rubber is a deciding factor in this segment and Hero has made sure that it doesn’t disappoint in that aspect either as they have shod it with a 100 section MRF Zapper tyre at the front and 130 section MRF Revz at the back. Braking should be quite adequate too as it will be offered with petal discs on both the ends. The front disc is of 276 mm and the rear is of 220 mm. You can opt for a rear drum brake variant as well.

The instrument cluster is of dark theme just like we see on the Bajaj Dominar and contains all the necessary information including a side stand indicator, engine malfunction light and ABS light as well. As a welcome addition, it also comes with a hazard light. Ground clearance stands at 170 mm so riding over those big speed bumps isn’t going to be a problem for this Hero. The exhaust looks chunky and sounds fruity as well which is surely going to work in Hero’s favour. Prices of the new Xtreme 160R will be revealed by the end of March and it will be very crucial for Hero to price it competitively. It’s good to see Hero finally putting out a motorcycle which can prove to be a tough competition for its rivals. The Japs better watch out!