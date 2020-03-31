Mileage Comparison Of Some Popular Two-Wheelers: BS4 vs BS6

Today was supposed to be the last date for the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms but the covid-19 scare and the nationwide lockdown made the Supreme Court of India extend this deadline by 10 days after the lifting of the lockdown. This means a buyer can buy and register his/her BS4 vehicle by April 24, 2020 (Delhi is an exception). Although with a large number of BS4 inventory still left unsold, it is highly unlikely it will minimise losses to a greater extent.

One of the questions that still remain on the minds of a prospective buyer is about the engine output. Whether the engine will give out the same power output or not is what is making buyers a little confused. Also whether the fuel efficiency numbers will be affected or not is being closely watched. Here we have taken 5 vehicles to monitor what trends do the BS6 engines follow with respect to their BS4 counterparts in terms of mileage.

TVS Sport

The BS6 version of the bike launched just recently in late February 2020. The commuter bike is available in three variants and prices start from ₹41,957 (ex-showroom). The TVS Sport was a sportier version of the TVS Star City when it was launched. It remains the same as the previous-gen Star City in terms of underpinnings and engine. It is powered by a 109cc single-cylinder petrol engine that produces 7.4bhp and 7.5Nm of torque. The engine has been mated to a four-speed gearbox.

The ARAI claimed fuel efficiency number is exactly similar to its predecessor.

BS4 Mileage: 95 kmpl

BS6 Mileage: 95 kmpl

Hero Splendor Plus

The Hero Splendor Plus BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,600 for the base kick start variant. On the other hand, the electric start version costs Rs 61,900 whereas the one with both electric start and i3S tech will set you back by Rs 63,110. This makes the Hero Splendor Plus BS6 dearer than the BS4 Splendor Plus by around Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,100.

It has seen a marginal increase in its mileage from its BS4 predecessor by 3kmpl.

BS4 Mileage: 81 kmpl

BS6 Mileage: 84 kmpl

Bajaj CT100

Bajaj recently launched the BS6 version of the ‘Most Affordable Bike’ in India. The official price tag has not yet been revealed but sources suggest that the prices may start from Rs 40,794 and go upto Rs 47,264(ex-showroom). The CT100 is based on the same single-cradle frame as the Platina and is powered by the same 99.3cc single-cylinder engine that also does duty in the Platina. This engine is a BS6-compliant, fuel-injected unit which produces 7.7bhp and 8.34Nm of torque and comes mated to a four-speed gearbox. It has seen a nominal increase in mileage as compared to its BS4 counterpart.

BS4 Mileage: 89 kmpl

BS6 Mileage: 90 kmpl

Honda Activa

Being the country’s best-seller for over two decades, Honda Activa doesn’t require any formal introduction. Finally, the company introduced it with a BS6 compliant engine at a starting price of Rs 63,912 (Ex. Showroom, Delhi), which is nearly Rs 7,000 premium than the BS4 model. The same 110cc engine is now equipped with fuel injection technology to make it 5 percent more fuel-efficient and BS 6 compliant.

BS4 Mileage: 60 kmpl

BS6 Mileage: 63 kmpl

Yamaha Fascino

The Fascino is Yamaha’s lifestyle scooter in the Indian market. The scooter sports a neo-retro design language with its main target buyers being the urban youth. Yamaha introduced the BS 6 compliant Fascino 125 last month in the Indian market. Being priced in a range of Rs 66430- Rs 69930, it comes with fuel-injection technology while also getting a few styling updates too over the 110cc model. The fuel economy stands at 66 kmpl, which is an improvement of 12 per cent as compared to the BS4 model, although there is a 15cc hike in the engine’s displacement.

BS4 Mileage: 58 kmpl

BS6 Mileage: 66 kmpl

The trend suggests that fuel efficiency might have increased in the BS6 era but not in an overwhelming manner. The use of fuel injection has definitely helped and where most BS6 two-wheelers are now down on power (only slightly), compared to their BS4 avatars, some have managed to retain all the horses. Although such examples are more in the 200cc+ category.