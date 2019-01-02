All The Cars You Can Buy With A Factory-Fitted CNG Kit – Prices, Pros and Cons

With so many cars on the road right now, pollution levels are on a constant rise. With a strong change witnessed in the climate due to pollution, we can do our bit by running cars on a more environmentally friendly fuel. Electric cars seem to be the perfect solution to this problem. But as of now, we do not have many options in the Indian market nor do we have the infrastructure to support it. The next best eco-friendly fuel is compressed natural gas or CNG which is now available as a kit fitted from the factory in various cars in the Indian market. These cars not only pollute less, they also are easy on your pockets in terms of running costs. Here are a few.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR:

Probably the most popular CNG car in the country. The ideal size plus the benefit of CNG make this the most ideal city car in the market right now. Equipped with CNG, this WagonR can deliver as much as 26.6 kilometres for every kilogram of CNG.

What’s good: Very practical | affordable to maintain.

What’s not so good: Outdated design, due for an update | Popular in the taxi fleet

Prices start at INR 4.85 Lakhs, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

The Celerio is an ideal product for you if the WagonR is not your style. Another tall boy design offering from Maruti, the Celerio equipped with CNG delivers as much as 31.76 kilometres to a kilogram of CNG.

What’s Good: Inexpensive to maintain

What’s not so good: CNG option not available in the top end trim levels.

Prices start at INR 4.21 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Hyundai Santro:

The car that had been India’s favourite hatchback at one point in time, the Santro has now made a comeback. The all-new Santro also comes with a factory fitted CNG kit. With CNG power, the car can deliver a mileage figure of 30.48 km/kg.

What’s good: Modern design | Loaded with features

What’s not so good: CNG does not come in the top end trim levels.

Prices of the new CNG equipped Santro start at INR 5.24 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800:

India’s favourite and best selling car, the Maruti Alto can be bought with a factory fitted CNG kit. An ideal car for a small family, the Alto 800 is a spiritual successor to the Maruti 800. With the power of CNG, the hatchback delivers 33.44 km for every kilogram of the gas.