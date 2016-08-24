Home Features How about this matte black, modified TVS Apache RTR 200 4V from Indonesia?
By Aditya Nadkarni
August 24, 2016

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V modified in Indonesia (3)

My colleague Deepak recently had the opportunity to ride the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V during the 2016 TVS MMSC One Make Championship.  The model in question was a matte blue Apache RTR 200 4V modified by TVS Racing for the track. Even as I continue to admire its images in my mobile’s gallery, yet another modification on the model makes its way into my news feed.

Also read: We take a closer look at the lighter, faster TVS Apache RTR 200 4V modified for racing

This time though, the Apache 200, as I would be addressing it from now; comes loaded with modifications. Hailing from the world’s largest island country, Indonesia; this Apache 200 comes wrapped in matte black along with red highlights on the faux air vents and honey comb inserts, as well as on the brake calipers. A few other notable upgrades include an aftermarket exhaust, a new swing arm, a more upright handlebar, USD forks up-fronts, knuckle guards, dual disc brakes on the front wheel and a split headlamp unit. Don’t miss the matching helmet as well!

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V modified in Indonesia (4)

Also read: Customised TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Adventure Tourer is a one-off example from Indonesia

Powering the model is a fuel injected 197cc single cylinder oil cooled engine. This motor is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 21 PS at 8500 rpm while the peak torque of 18 Nm comes up at 7000 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via a five speed transmission. Following is an image gallery of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V modified in Indonesia:

Images courtesy: Rushlane

Here is the detailed image gallery:

