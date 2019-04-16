All The Convertible Cars You Can Buy In India

Driving an open-top convertible in India is doable only for a chosen period of the year. For the rest of the time and within the city, you will need that roof up. But for that chosen period, you will live behind the wheel of a convertible like you never have, enjoying the gush of wind massaging your scalp against some scenic backdrops. Be it the winding canyon roads or through a lush green forest, driving with the roof blown is a surreal experience. If you’re interested, here is a list of convertible cars on sale in India.

Mini Cooper Convertible ( INR 38.30 lakh)

A go-kart for real! With its roof stowed, the Mini Cooper is one of the most compact convertibles, yet, fun to drive cars out there. Powered by a 192 HP motor, the Mini Convertible has the go to match all that show. When the weather’s right, just push a button to slide the soft-top cover all the way back and let the tastefully designed cabin shine in some natural light.

Audi A3 Cabriolet (INR 50.35 lakh)

If the Mini doesn’t do it for you and you need something which is only slightly bigger in size, the A3 Cabriolet is just the car. This Audi is powered by a 1.4-litre TFSI motor that cranks out 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The fully-automated fabric roof can be opened and shut at speeds of up to 50 km/h and Audi also offers an acoustic roof for those who like their cabin to be quiet.

Audi A5 Cabriolet (INR 69.24 lakh)

The most handsome Audi sedan out there in our books, the Audi A5 is also available as a Cabriolet. This particular version is powered by a 2.0-litre TDI motor which sends 190 PS and 400 NM to all four wheels. In comparison to the A3 Cabriolet, the extra money also gets you premium bits inside the cabin, more space, great styling and an automatic fabric top which takes 15 seconds to open and 18 ticks to close.

BMW Z4 (INR 64.90 lakh)

Launched in India, the third-generation BMW Z4 can either be had with a 2.0-litre engine in the sDrive20i guise or with an inline-6 in the M40i guise. The sDrive20i is powered by a 2.0-litre engine, 4-cylinder engine which is good for 197 Hp at 4,500 rpm and 320 Nm between 1,450 – 4,200 rpm. This version can do the 0 – 100 km/h sprint in 6.6 seconds and can hit a top speed of 240 km/h. On the other hand, the BMW Z4 M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six, which cranks out 340 Hp between 5,000 – 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm between 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. Electronically restricted to a top speed of 250 km/h, this version can go from 0 – 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz C-300 Cabriolet (INR 65.25 lakh)

Want the C Class’ well-appointed cabin with the option to make the roof disappear? The C-300 Cabriolet is just the thing for you. It is powered by a 1991 cc mill which pumps out 258 HP and 380 Nm of torque. The car’s top speed is electronically restricted to hit 250 km/h.

Range Rover Evoque convertible ( INR 69.53 lakh)

What if you wish to drive off the road and still keep the roof away? Besides the Jeep Wrangler, it’s the Evoque convertible which takes the win. With the combination of practicality and power, the Evoque convertible has its own charm. It is powered by a 2.0-litre engine which churns out 273 BHP and 340 Nm of torque.

Jaguar F-Type ( INR 90.93 lakhs to 2.8 crores)

The Jaguar F-type is one of it’s kind. It’s engaging, alive and looks like a Million bucks. It is available with 3 engine choices – an inline 4, supercharged, 2.0-litre petrol which is good for 296 HP of power, a 3.0-litre V6 which is available in two states of tune, and the big daddy, a 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 which cranks out 567 HP for the SVR version and 543 HP for the AWD R- Convertible variant. The former gets lightweight titanium and Inconel exhaust which will make your ears bleed in pleasure with the roof down.

Porsche 718 Boxster (INR 89.95 Lakh)

Mid-engined, rear wheel drive and 300 horses galloping towards the rubber. The Porsche 718 Boxster is the perfect recipe if you are someone who likes the wind to massage your scalp while you savour world-class engineering behind the wheel.

Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet ( INR 1.99 Crore)

Introduced in India just last week, the new 992 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is powered by a turbocharged flat-six which pumps out 450 HP and goes from 0 – 100 in 3.9 seconds. It won’t stop there until it goes on to hit a top whack of 306 km/h!

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster (INR 2.27 Crore)

Four hundred and seventy six horses, 630 NM of torque, and although the GT Roadster is the base AMG GT one could buy, it has all the ingredients to make you the centre of attraction when you’re out there. This one hits the 100 kph mark from a standstill in 4.0 seconds and can hit a top speed of 302 km/h.

Ferrari Portofino ( INR 3.50 Crore)

How could we possibly miss out the prancing horse? The Italian manufacturer has been in the game since long and the Portofino is one of their offerings for India. It is the only car here to feature a retractable hardtop and is powered by a 3.8 L V8 which makes 600 Bhp and 760 Nm of torque!

Rolls-Royce Dawn (INR 5.92 Crore)

Floating on cloud is what feels like riding in a Rolls-Royce. Based on the Wraith, the Dawn is powered by a 6.6-litre, turbocharged V12 that whips out 570 PS and 780 Nm of pulling power. This is where the buck stops in you want the ultimate luxury even when there’s no roof above your head. A Black Badge version can also be commissioned if you like things Dark.