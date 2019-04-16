Nissan India Announces Summer Care Camp

To beat the heat this summer, Nissan and Datsun dealerships across India will be providing their customers with a free AC check-up camp. Under this initiative, customers can bring their cars and get their Air Conditioning systems checked for free. This summer Care camp by Nissan India will be held from the 15th of April to the 31st of May this year. Along with free AC check-ups, Nissan has also decided to provide its customers with a complimentary car top wash and offer discounts of up to 20% on labour charges and an additional 10% discount on parts and accessories.

As we know, the summer this year is expected to be the hottest ever, which makes air conditioning a vital aspect of in-car comfort. Nissan will be conducting this free AC check-up camps across all Nissan and Datsun authorized dealerships in India. This Summer Care Camp held by Nissan and Datsun will ensure that all the (Nissan & Datsun) car owners can prevent any kind of Air Conditioning issues during this summer. This after-sales service campaign will prove to be beneficial for both, the customers as well as the carmakers. While the cars get inspected for any issues customers can educate themselves about the importance of vehicle care.

Talking about the Free AC check-up camp, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager – After Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said,” Nissan always strives to offer exceptional sales and after-sales experience to its customers. The objective of this camp is to proactively diagnose & recommend service requirement related to AC to our customers.”

The car maker is starting afresh in the Indian market after launching the Kicks premium compact SUV. Nissan has also invested heavily in local R&D, which cements its commitment to the Indian market. Going forward, Nissan is betting big on the electric revolution and is said to bring the Leaf EV to our market. This could also be supported by their SUV portfolio, which is quite extensive in the international markets. We’ll bring more updates on that and more. Until then, stay tuned.