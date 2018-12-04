At INR 6.95 Cr, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Makes It Way to India

The Rolls Royce Cullinan is the first SUV offered by Rolls Royce. This land yacht is a result of the market shifting to SUVs than going for sedans. Now owners can be surrounded in ultra luxury while looking over traffic in their new Rolls Royce. Priced at INR 6.95 Crore (Ex-Showroom), the price can be driven to an unimaginable number courtesy of the exhaustive customisation options on offer with this car. The Cullinan also happens to be the first Rolls Royce to come with a four-wheel drive system and has certain off-road capabilities and air suspension to adjust the height of the vehicle.

Just like every Rolls Royce, the Cullinan uses the best materials known to man to make the interiors of this SUV. The SUV measures 5,341 mm long, 2,164 mm wide and stands 3,295 mm tall. The rear gets a split tailgate which can be equipped with a viewing deck comprising 2 chairs and a table for your champagne. The end of the bonnet holds the striking spirit of Ecstacy and can be lowered in the bonnet with the press of a button. On the side, you get massive 22-inch alloy wheels as standard. On the inside, only premium quality wood and leather make its way. The rear features a huge centre console which has a fridge and champagne flutes on offer. The interior can be customized in a million permutations and combinations.

Also Read: This Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge Is Probably The Most Luxurious Police Car Ever

Powering the ultra-luxury SUV is a 6.75-litre V12 engine. This mighty V12 delivers 563 horses and a whopping 850 Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which works with the GPS system and will hold a gear if there is a turn coming up ahead. Highly personalised options like a hobby deck, drink cabinet and much more on offer with this SUV and in the world of Rolls Royce, the sky is the limit. Are you excited to see this SUV on our roads? Let us know in the comments.