Ferrari Portofino Launched In Delhi for an ex-showroom India price of Rs. 3.5 Crore

Ferrari has just launched its replacement for the long-running California T and it is called the Ferrari Portofino. What’s new you might ask? Well for starters it draws its name from an Italian fishing village and from the power figures we can assure you it really knows how to reel in the road. It made its debut at Ferrari’s 70th-anniversary celebration last year which was held in Italy. You can say the Portofino is a sexier, sharper and more aggressive looking convertible, compared to the California T.

The boomerang-shaped LED headlamps along with the sculpted front end are sure to make you turn around each time you walk away from this Italian beauty. Following the front is a strong shoulder line that runs all the way to the rear, further accentuating the wheel arches. The twin circular taillamps are typical Ferrari and look straight from a Ferrari 488, while the side skirts are made out of carbon fibre which is just fancy overload. All in all the Portofino is a very desirable car just from an aesthetic standpoint.

Ferrari has reworked and re-designed the chassis which is now lighter by 80kgs while torsional rigidity is also up granting 35% more stiffness. To make this grand tourer easier to handle, Ferrari has given it an electro-mechanical steering assembly which they claim grants it a 7% reduction in steering ratio and thereby improves the overall response. Coming to the heart of the matter, the Portofino gets a 3.9-litre V8 that is twin-turbocharged and is quite the award-winning motor.

This motor has been around since the California T but has been re-worked and updated inside out, says Ferrari. This translates to a 0-100 km/hr time of just 3.5 seconds and can do a top speed of up to 320 km/hr as it gloriously screams out its quad exhaust. The Portofino produces 600 bhp of power @ 7,000 rpm and 760 Nm of torque @ 5,250 rpm, in comparison that is 40 bhp of power & 5 Nm of torque more than the California T.

Coming to the inside, Ferrari has given this a sleek 10.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment and a separate screen for the passenger that displays speed and revs so they don’t feel left out. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and can display a host of features when the driver isn’t busy burning fuel. Additional features include 18-way adjustable electric seats, 2+2 seating configuration in case you’ve got friends and a wind deflector that helps cut down wind buffeting by up to 30%.

Ferrari will be selling the Portofino through its dealership in Delhi and through Navnit Motors in Mumbai. Ferrari has priced it at Rs. 3.5 Crore (Ex-showroom India) which is a slight increase compared to the California T that was available for Rs. 3.4 Crore (Ex-showroom India).