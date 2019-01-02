All The 110cc Motorcycles You Can Buy In India

For those who wish for a little extra from their everyday commuter motorcycles, a new 110 cc formula has been working out quite well for manufacturers and buyers alike. These motorcycles are designed to appear more stylish and upmarket in comparison to their 100 cc siblings. Also, that minor bump in cubic capacity adds some zing to everyday rides, without compromising on efficiency. So if you’ve been after one such motorcycle, we’ve listed down all the 110 cc motorcycles currently on sale in India.

1. Hero Splendor Ismart 110

The Hero Splendor iSmart 110 is Hero’s breadwinner in the 110cc segment. The bike looks modern, efficient and is decently powered. This was the first motorcycle that Hero developed after their split with Honda. The motorcycle is powered by an air-cooled, 109cc, single-cylinder engine which is rated for an output of 9.3 bhp and 9 Nm, all mated to a 4-speed gearbox. In terms of efficiency, the Splendor iSmart 110 is rated for company tested mileage of 75kmpl.

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 price: Rs. 57,400

Rs. 57,400 Pros: Reliability | Powerful engine | Gets Hero’s I3S technology

Reliability | Powerful engine | Gets Hero’s I3S technology Cons: No disc brake

2. TVS Victor

The TVS Victor is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency and modern design ever since the time it was first launched. The motorcycle is powered by an air-cooled, 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine which is rated for a power output of 9.4 bhp and a peak torque output of 9.4 Nm, sent to the rear wheel via a 4-speed gearbox. The Victor is rated for the company claimed efficiency figure of 74kmpl. The bike comes loaded with features like electric start, alloy wheels, and a front disc brake.

TVS Victor price: Rs. 54,633

Rs. 54,633 Pros: Comfortable riding position | Modern design | Feels Premium

Comfortable riding position | Modern design | Feels Premium Cons: Flighty front end when a pillion is on board

3. Bajaj Discover 110

The Bajaj Discover 110 has been recently launched as an upgrade to the Discover 100. The motorcycle gets some modern features like LED DRLs, a semi-digital instrument cluster, new graphics and LED tail lamps. The Discover 110 draws power from a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which cranks out 8.4bhp and 9.81Nm of torque, all mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Discover 110 is rated for an efficiency figure of 82 km/l!

Bajaj Discover 110 price: Rs. 52,710

Rs. 52,710 Pros: Feature rich | fifth gear for cruising

Feature rich | fifth gear for cruising Cons: No option for a disc brake

4. TVS Radeon

The latest and the newest entry to this list of 110cc motorcycles, the TVS Radeon is one of the most modern and futuristic motorcycle in this segment. The bike comes with features such as LED DRLs, USB charging port, electric start, alloy wheels and segment-first Synchronised Braking Technology. The TVS Radeon is powered by a 109.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce 8.2 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

TVS Radeon price: Rs. 51,517

Rs. 51,517 Pros: Modern | Futuristic

Modern | Futuristic Cons: Lacks the option of a front disc brake

5. Honda Dream Yuga

The Dream Yuga is Honda’s answer to the Splendors and the Discovers from Hero and Bajaj’s lineup. The Dream Yuga has been a very popular option amongst people as the Honda engine is known to be one of the most refined engine in this category. It does not come loaded with all the bells and whistles as its competitors, but that engine is what helps it with high sales numbers. The Honda Dream Yuga is powered by the tried and tested, air-cooled, 109.19cc, single-cylinder engine which is rated for a power output of 8.25bhp and a peak torque output of 8.63Nm, all coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. The Honda Dream Yuga is rated for a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 74kmpl.

Honda Dream Yuga price: Rs. 55,590

Rs. 55,590 Pros: Refined engine | Reliable

Refined engine | Reliable Cons: Expensive In comparison to its competitors

6. Yamaha Saluto RX

The entry-level motorcycle from the Yamaha’s stable in India is also their only motorcycle below the 125cc category for the country. This bike is not as popular as its other counterparts, but the Saluto RX does come with a company claimed mileage of 82kmpl. The bike loses out on some of the features as compared to its competitors. The motorcycle is powered by an air-cooled, 110cc, single-cylinder engine with a maximum power output of 7bhp and a peak torque output of 8.5Nm. A 4-speed gearbox handles transmission duties. The Yamaha Saluto RX is one of the lightest motorcycles on sale in the Indian market today, weighing in at just 98kg.

Yamaha Saluto RX price: Rs. 48,521

Rs. 48,521 Pros: Mileage | Lightweight

Mileage | Lightweight Cons: Underpowered in comparison to its competitors

