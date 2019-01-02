Laureti DionX E-SUV To Attempt Leh To Kanyakumari Run In Less Than 12 Charge Cycles

Promising to be the longest range E-SUV, according to its makers, the Laureti DionX can go for up to 540 km on a single charge! And to demonstrate just that, the DionX will embark on the ‘Laureti Endurance Trip’ in August 2019. The car will attempt to complete this 6,000 km journey across India, in less than 12 charge cycles. Apart from the range, the DionX can also sprint from 0 – 60 in 5.4 seconds and its motors power all its four wheels. Laureti has also confirmed that it will set up a production plant in Puducherry, India.

The starting point of the journey is set from Leh, Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu covering 7 major cities in between which are Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. While the car attempts its run, Laureti will display the live dashboard data, drive status and highlights of the journey in real time on all major online networks as well as specially built digital display-boards in various city centers. The live dashboard data will publish vehicle location, mileage, battery status and charging performance.

Talking about the DionX, Emmanuel Laurent, Managing Director of Laureti says,‘’Using a combination of specific battery technology and power systems gave us the key breakthrough results to bring forth DionX. This enables Laureti to produce highly efficient long range EVs that come with battery life guarantee up to 100,000 km.’’

Also Read: 100cc Bikes In India

Talking about their plans for India, their CEO, Marcus Paleti says, ”Laureti will also be known for its safety aspect, especially in the Indian market. We sourced a lot of data and research on road conditions and traffic behavior in building our technology solutions to achieve top mark in safety standards. We are looking forward to publishing further test results and demonstrating them live in the ‘Endurance Trip’ this year.’’

Laureti has executed several joint ventures that secured necessary technology, funding and infrastructure to deploy 100,000 charging points across all major cities in India. The company projects that the network will be operational by 2020. With a robust charging infrastructure and highly efficient EVs, Laureti wants to be one of the first car manufacturers who enable mass adoption of electric mobility in India.

If you wish to become a part of this endurance drive, you may visit their website and sign up to become an endurance driver. What will you need? One has to be above 23 years of age and must possess a valid driver’s licence.