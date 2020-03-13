Specs Comparison: Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs KTM Duke 250 Vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs Yamaha FZ25
The 250cc segment has suddenly become hot with the launch of the Swedish Husqvarna siblings- Svartpilen and Vitpilen in December 2019, and now, with the introduction of the Bajaj Dominar 250. The segment could turn out to be a gold mine for manufacturers as it catches the eye of its target audience – the youth. With quirky designs, sporty looks and modern features, these bikes are quite unique in terms of what they offer to the rider. With the competition intensifying further, let us look at how these bikes fare against each other.
Engine and Transmission
All these bikes get powertrains with near identical displacement. All of them being liquid cooled with the exception of Gixxer 250 being oil cooled and the FZ25 being air cooled. The power output varies slightly with the Duke and Vitpilen churning out a maximum of 30 hp of power and 24 NM of torque each. All except the FZ25 come with a 6 speed chain drive transmission with the Yamaha limited to a 5-speed.
|Dominar 250
|Duke 250
|Vitpilen
|Gixxer 250
|FZ25
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC,4valve, Liquid cooled, Twin Spark ,FI
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
|4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC Engine
|Displacement
|248.77cc
|248.9cc
|249cc
|249cc
|249cc
|Max power
|27 PS @ 8500 rpm
|29.91 PS @ 9000 rpm
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm
|26.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
|20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
|max torque
|23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|22.6 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|20 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|no. of cylinders
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|cooling system
|liquid cooled
|liquid cooled
|liquid cooled
|oil cooled
|air cooled
|valves per cylinder
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|drive type
|chain drive
|chain drive
|chain drive
|chain drive
|chain drive
|starting
|self start only
|self start only
|self start only
|self start only
|self start only
|clutch
|Slipper Clutch
|PASC antihopping clutch, mechanically actuated
|Multi disc slipper clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Wet, Multiple-Disc
|transmission
|manual
|manual
|manual
|manual
|manual
|gear box
|6 speed
|6 speed
|6 speed
|6 speed
|5 speed
Features
With a host of features offered, makers are going out of the way to attract the young customers and provide value for money products. In terms of safety, dual channel abs is standard for all of these bikes. The DRL lined around the headlamp gives the Husqvarna a funky look. In terms of design, the Gixxer and the Yamaha also offer faired versions while the rest sport an exposed, street-style form. The Dominar 250, unlike the others, comes with a double barrel black exhaust, whereas the Gixxer comes with a twin muffler. The Dominar 250 is also the only bike among all its rivals to be built on a proper perimeter frame.
|Dominar 250
|Duke 250
|Vitpilen
|Gixxer 250
|FZ25
|ABS
|Dual channel
|Dual channel
|Dual channel
|Dual channel
|Dual channel
|Speedometer
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Tachometer
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|odometer
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|tripmeter
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|fuel gauge
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|console
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|clock
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|Digital
|chassis
|Beam-type perimeter frame
|Steel Split Trellis Frame, Powder Coated
|Steel Trellis Frame , Powder Coated
|Single downtube
|Diamond-type
|body type
|Sports Naked
|Street Naked
|Street Naked
|Street Naked
|Street Naked
|front suspension
|USD
|WP upside down
|WP upside down
|Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
|Telescopic Fork
|rear suspension
|Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox
|WP monoshock
|WP monoshock
|Mono Suspension
|Monocross
Fuel Economy
While bikes in this segment aren’t necessarily known for impressive fuel economy, it is a factor which always counts in the Indian market. The ARAI ratings of all these lie around the same region but it is the Yamaha which proves to be the most frugal with 45 km/l in terms of being the lightest in this segment and also the least powerful.
|Dominar 250
|Duke 250
|Vitpilen
|Gixxer 250
|FZ25
|ARAI mileage(km/l)
|NA
|35
|NA
|38.5
|45
Prices
Again, this is a part where economical buyers might be a tad disappointed, though the price points are competitive with respect to the products in this segment. The Yamaha FZ25 is hands down the least-priced, however, prices for its BS6 version are yet to be announced. The situation is the same with the Gixxer 250. The Husqvarna twins offer the most novelty among all these bikes for being fresh out of the oven. The are also priced attractively and stand out for the way they are designed.
|Dominar 250
|Duke 250
|Svartpilen
|Gixxer 250
|FZ25
|price
(lakh, ex-showroom)
|1.6
|1.97
|1.80
|TBA
|TBA