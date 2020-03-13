Specs Comparison: Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs KTM Duke 250 Vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs Yamaha FZ25

The 250cc segment has suddenly become hot with the launch of the Swedish Husqvarna siblings- Svartpilen and Vitpilen in December 2019, and now, with the introduction of the Bajaj Dominar 250. The segment could turn out to be a gold mine for manufacturers as it catches the eye of its target audience – the youth. With quirky designs, sporty looks and modern features, these bikes are quite unique in terms of what they offer to the rider. With the competition intensifying further, let us look at how these bikes fare against each other. Engine and Transmission All these bikes get powertrains with near identical displacement. All of them being liquid cooled with the exception of Gixxer 250 being oil cooled and the FZ25 being air cooled. The power output varies slightly with the Duke and Vitpilen churning out a maximum of 30 hp of power and 24 NM of torque each. All except the FZ25 come with a 6 speed chain drive transmission with the Yamaha limited to a 5-speed. Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 launched at Rs 1.8 lakh ex-showroom Dominar 250 Duke 250 Vitpilen Gixxer 250 FZ25 Engine type Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC,4valve, Liquid cooled, Twin Spark ,FI 1-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC Engine Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC Engine Displacement 248.77cc 248.9cc 249cc 249cc 249cc Max power 27 PS @ 8500 rpm 29.91 PS @ 9000 rpm 30 PS @ 9000 rpm 26.5 PS @ 9000 rpm 20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm max torque 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm 22.6 Nm @ 7500 rpm 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm no. of cylinders 1 1 1 1 1 cooling system liquid cooled liquid cooled liquid cooled oil cooled air cooled valves per cylinder 4 4 4 4 4 drive type chain drive chain drive chain drive chain drive chain drive starting self start only self start only self start only self start only self start only clutch Slipper Clutch PASC antihopping clutch, mechanically actuated Multi disc slipper clutch Wet, multi-plate type Wet, Multiple-Disc transmission manual manual manual manual manual gear box 6 speed 6 speed 6 speed 6 speed 5 speed

Features

With a host of features offered, makers are going out of the way to attract the young customers and provide value for money products. In terms of safety, dual channel abs is standard for all of these bikes. The DRL lined around the headlamp gives the Husqvarna a funky look. In terms of design, the Gixxer and the Yamaha also offer faired versions while the rest sport an exposed, street-style form. The Dominar 250, unlike the others, comes with a double barrel black exhaust, whereas the Gixxer comes with a twin muffler. The Dominar 250 is also the only bike among all its rivals to be built on a proper perimeter frame.

