Specs Comparison: Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs KTM Duke 250 Vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs Yamaha FZ25

The 250cc segment has suddenly become hot with the launch of the Swedish Husqvarna siblings- Svartpilen and Vitpilen in December 2019, and now, with the introduction of the Bajaj Dominar 250. The segment could turn out to be a gold mine for manufacturers as it catches the eye of its target audience – the youth. With quirky designs, sporty looks and modern features, these bikes are quite unique in terms of what they offer to the rider. With the competition intensifying further, let us look at how these bikes fare against each other.

Engine and Transmission

All these bikes get powertrains with near identical displacement. All of them being liquid cooled with the exception of Gixxer 250 being oil cooled and the FZ25 being air cooled. The power output varies slightly with the Duke and Vitpilen churning out a maximum of 30 hp of power and 24 NM of torque each. All except the FZ25 come with a 6 speed chain drive transmission with the Yamaha limited to a 5-speed. 

Dominar 250Duke 250VitpilenGixxer 250FZ25
Engine typeSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC,4valve, Liquid cooled, Twin Spark ,FI1-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC Engine
Displacement248.77cc248.9cc249cc249cc249cc
Max power27 PS @ 8500 rpm29.91 PS @ 9000 rpm30 PS @ 9000 rpm26.5 PS @ 9000 rpm20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
max torque23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm24 Nm @ 7500 rpm24 Nm @ 7500 rpm22.6 Nm @ 7500 rpm20 Nm @ 6000 rpm
no. of cylinders11111
cooling systemliquid cooledliquid cooledliquid cooledoil cooledair cooled
valves per cylinder44444
drive typechain drivechain drivechain drivechain drivechain drive
startingself start onlyself start onlyself start onlyself start onlyself start only
clutchSlipper ClutchPASC antihopping clutch, mechanically actuatedMulti disc slipper clutchWet, multi-plate typeWet, Multiple-Disc
transmissionmanualmanualmanualmanualmanual
gear box6 speed6 speed6 speed6 speed5 speed

Features

With a host of features offered, makers are going out of the way to attract the young customers and provide value for money products. In terms of safety, dual channel abs is standard for all of these bikes. The DRL lined around the headlamp gives the Husqvarna a funky look. In terms of design, the Gixxer and the Yamaha also offer faired versions while the rest sport an exposed, street-style form. The Dominar 250, unlike the others, comes with a double barrel black exhaust, whereas the Gixxer comes with a twin muffler. The Dominar 250 is also the only bike among all its rivals to be built on a proper perimeter frame.

Dominar 250Duke 250VitpilenGixxer 250FZ25
ABSDual channelDual channelDual channelDual channelDual channel
SpeedometerDigitalDigitalDigitalDigitalDigital
TachometerDigitalDigitalDigitalDigitalDigital
odometerDigitalDigitalDigitalDigitalDigital
tripmeterDigitalDigitalDigitalDigitalDigital
fuel gaugeDigitalDigitalDigitalDigitalDigital
consoleDigitalDigitalDigitalDigitalDigital
clockDigitalDigitalDigitalDigitalDigital
chassisBeam-type perimeter frameSteel Split Trellis Frame, Powder CoatedSteel Trellis Frame , Powder CoatedSingle downtubeDiamond-type
body typeSports NakedStreet NakedStreet NakedStreet NakedStreet Naked
front suspensionUSDWP upside downWP upside downTelescopic, Coil Spring, Oil DampedTelescopic Fork
rear suspensionMulti-step adjustable Mono shock with NitroxWP monoshockWP monoshockMono SuspensionMonocross

Fuel Economy

While bikes in this segment aren’t necessarily known for impressive fuel economy, it is a factor which always counts in the Indian market. The ARAI ratings of all these lie around the same region but it is the Yamaha which proves to be the most frugal with 45 km/l in terms of being the lightest in this segment and also the least powerful.

Dominar 250Duke 250VitpilenGixxer 250FZ25
ARAI mileage(km/l)NA35NA38.545

Prices

Again, this is a part where economical buyers might be a tad disappointed, though the price points are competitive with respect to the products in this segment. The Yamaha FZ25 is hands down the least-priced, however, prices for its BS6 version are yet to be announced. The situation is the same with the Gixxer 250. The Husqvarna twins offer the most novelty among all these bikes for being fresh out of the oven. The are also priced attractively and stand out for the way they are designed.

Dominar 250Duke 250SvartpilenGixxer 250FZ25
price
(lakh, ex-showroom)		1.61.971.80TBATBA
