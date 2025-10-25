2026 Kawasaki Z650 S Breaks Cover – Is This the Perfect Middleweight Naked?

Kawasaki’s Z650 just got the upgrade everyone was waiting for. The all-new Z650 S has been revealed for 2026, and honestly, it looks like the bike has grown up a little — sharper, smarter, and a lot friendlier to live with. The UK gets it first in January 2026, and if history’s any clue, India should see it soon after.
Now, under the skin, not a lot has changed — and that’s really not a bad thing. The familiar 649cc liquid-cooled twin stays on, churning out 67 bhp of power and 63 Nm of torque. It’s that same smooth, reliable motor riders have come to love, with the classic 180-degree crank giving it a clean and balanced feel. Kawasaki didn’t try to fix what wasn’t broken.
Comfort Finally Gets Attention
Here’s where things get interesting — the ergonomics. The Z650 S feels like it’s been designed by people who actually ride long distances.
- The new fat-bar handlebar is 30mm wider, giving more control.
- Repositioned footpegs and extra seat padding make a big difference.
- The seat’s 20mm taller now, and the pillion gets more room too.
If you’re picky about seating, Kawasaki’s offering optional taller and lower seats — something most mid-size bikes don’t bother with.
A Sharper Face and Smarter Heart
At first glance, the bike just looks meaner. The three-piece LED headlight setup and chunkier body panels make the front end look properly aggressive. LEDs are standard all around now — indicators, tail, the works.
Then there’s a 4.3-inch TFT display that connects with the Rideology app. You can track your rides, get calls or message alerts, and even switch between two tachometer layouts. The screen’s smart enough to change brightness automatically depending on lighting — it’s these little details that make daily rides smoother.
Tech and Touches That Matters
The base frame is the same steel trellis setup, and that’s fine — it’s solid and proven. What’s new is the added safety tech.
- You get Continental ABS on the 300mm front and 220mm rear discs.
- Traction control is now standard, which is great for new riders.
- And yes, there’s an optional quickshifter — finally!
There’s even a USB-C port hidden neatly inside the front cowl — perfect for charging your phone on the go.
Colours, Pricing, and the India Angle
The 2026 Z650 S will be available in Carbon Grey, Lime Green with Carbon Grey, and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Black. Prices haven’t been revealed yet, but expect it to cost a bit more than the current model — probably around ₹7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India.
Verdict
The Z650 S isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. It just refines what was already a solid middleweight machine — more comfort, more tech, and a fresher attitude. It feels like Kawasaki finally listened to real-world riders and made the Z650 a better everyday bike