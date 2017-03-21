Kawasaki’s 2017 ‘Major Models’ Launch Schedule on March 25 : What’s Brewing?

India Kawasaki Motors has sent out an invite for a “2017 Major Models Launch” scheduled to happen on Saturday, March 25. While the two-wheeler maker has remained tight-lipped about the details of the models lined-up for launch, we expect the upcoming motorcycles to be the 2017 range of products including new Ninja 300, the Ninja 650, the Z650, and the Z900. The models would replace the current Ninja 300, Ninja 650, ER-6n and the Z800 respectively. The event may also witness the arrival of the W800 which was spotted on Indian roads in January this year.

If you remember, Kawasaki was offering its outgoing models at heavy discounts to clear the inventory before the BS-IV emission norms kick-in on April 1, 2017.

New models likely to arrive on March 25, 2017:

2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Japanese two-wheeler maker updated its Ninja 300 model and unveiled it through its official website back in December 2016. Kawasaki revealed three editions of the 2017 Ninja 300 – Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS, Ninja 300 ABS KRT Edition, and the Ninja 300 ABS Winter Test Edition on its official website. We’re not sure whether the complete range will make it India. Mechanically, the Ninja 300 draws 39 bhp of power at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm from a 296cc 4-stroke, 2-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine.

2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650

The new 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a long list of visual and mechanical updates over the outgoing model. One of the major changes on the new model is the fact that it is 19 kg lighter as compared to the outgoing model. A major factor in reduction of weight is the new Trellis frame. Moreover, with the engine now being compliant to Euro 4 norms, the 2017 Ninja 650 loses out to 3 hp of power on one hand while the fuel economy is claimed to have increased by about 8%. The 649cc parallel twin liquid cooled motor now produces 69 hp of power. Braking hardware now features Nissin calipers along with Bosch’s 9.1 ABS module.

2017 Kawasaki Z650

First revealed at the 2016 Intermot show, the new Z650 is a replacement to the ER-6n. The new Z650 benefits from the Sugomi design philosophy and we think it looks pretty good. The new Z650 is built around a steel trellis frame and is propelled by the same engine that performs the powering tasks on the Ninja 650. The new Z650 also shares its suspension and brakes with the Ninja 650.

2017 Kawasaki Z900

The new 2017 Z900 is the successor to the Z800. The new Kwacker from the Japanese two-wheeler maker will feature a new 948cc inline four cylinder engine based on that of the Z1000. This motor will be capable of producing 123.6 hp at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of torque at 7700 rpm. The new Z900 will also draw design cues from its bigger sibling, the Z1000. The motorcycle will be built around a new Trellis frame and will feature a new design.

2017 Kawasaki W800

The retro-styled W800 will compete against the Triumph Motorcycles’ Street Twin. As aforementioned, the motorcycle was seen testing in India. The W800 will draw power from a 773cc air cooled parallel twin engine that will produce 47 hp of power at 6500 rpm and 60 Nm of peak torque at 2500 rpm.

The list isn’t final and we’re not sure which of the aforementioned models would arrive in India on March 25, 2017. We’d be covering the event LIVE, bringing you all the updates from the launch. Meanwhile, let us know your views through the comments section below.