Upcoming Yamaha FZ Teased Yet Again Ahead of Launch

India Yamaha Motor has been in the spotlight for a few days now, courtesy the new R15 that was recently launched in Indonesia. In case you happened to miss the story, you can have a look at our detailed report on the 2017 YZF-R15 V3.0 here.

While the new R15 V3.0 is still some time away from reaching the Indian shores, the two-wheeler maker is currently preparing to launch a new product in the Indian market, a new FZ series motorcycle. Ahead of the upcoming launch of the new FZ series motorcycle, scheduled on January 24, 2017, the Indian arm of the Japanese bike maker has teased the product yet again.

The company has released two teaser images of the upcoming street-fighter FZ series motorcycle. Test-mules of this motorcycle have been spotted completely undisguised on various occasions, revealing quite a few details. The new model will sport the typical muscular design as seen on the FZ series while taking a few design cues from the MT-15 and MT-03.

A few other highlights would include an LED tail light, conventional telescopic fork suspension setup up-front and Bybre sourced disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle will also come equipped with the Automatic headlight on, a safety feature that is set to become a norm in the Indian market.

Details of the engine remain limited although the upcoming model from the FZ series is expected to draw power from a 250cc single cylinder air/oil cooled engine. Power and torque figures are expected to stand in the range of 23-28 PS and 20-23 Nm respectively. Stay tuned as we get you details of this upcoming product from Yamaha live from the launch event in Delhi on January 24.