Upcoming 2017 Audi Q5 India launch in mid-2017?

Following its global unveil at the 2016 Paris Motor Show in September last year, the 2017 Audi Q5 is reportedly due for an India launch. Reports suggest that the German luxury automobile manufacturer will launch the new Q5 in mid-2017. The news comes as Audi India continues to test the model across the country.

Based on the MLB Evo II platform, the 2017 Audi Q5 sheds up to 90 kg depending on the engine. Visual updates to the new Q5 come in the form of a signature ‘Singleframe’ grille flanked by LED Matrix headlamps with integrated LED DRLs on either side. At the rear, the model receives redesigned LED tail lights while retaining a similar silhouette to the current generation model.

Changes to the interior will include an 8.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Band and Olufsen sound system with 3D surround sound, 12.3 inch cirtual cockpit, three spoke multi-function steering wheel, Heads-Up Display (HUD), ambient mood lighting with 30 colour options and a power operated tail-gate. Also on offer would be safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), park assist, turn assist, cross traffic assist rear, active lane assist, exit warning system and three driver assistance packages – Tour, Parking and Parking Advanced.

Engine options on the 2017 Audi Q5 include a 190PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, 252PS 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and a revised 268PS 3.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual transmission and a seven speed S-Tronic transmission. Both the aforementioned diesel engines are expected to make their way to India.

Source: Autocar India