Surat: Businessman Gifts 125 Activa Scooters To Employees For Good Performance

Remember Savji Dholakia? The Surat based businessman made it to the headlines after he gave huge bonuses to his employees in the form of cars and flats. In the year 2015, Dholakia gifted 455 units of the Fiat Punto Evo to his employees as a performance incentive during Diwali. In 2016, the businessman again gave away gifts in the form of 400 flats and 1260 cars to his employees.

Now, yet another diamond merchant from the same region, Laxmidas Vekaria, was in the news after he gifted 125 units of the Honda Activa 4G for a supreme performance throughout the year. 125 of the 500 employees that work in his company were gifted these scooters during a loyalty award ceremony.

It is believed that Dholakia’s export firm, which is known as Hare Krishna Exports, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the city of Surat. The region is known to be a hub for diamond cutting and polishing.

The 2017 Honda Activa 4G

Powering the Honda Activa 4G is a BS-IV compliant 109cc engine. This HET technology equipped motor continues to produce 8 bhp at 7500 rpm and 9 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The Honda Activa 4G comes with a price tag of INR 50,730 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

With inputs from ANI news