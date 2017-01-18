Close
Suzuki Gixxer SP 2 750x380 Made in India Suzuki Gixxer to be exported to Japan

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 18, 2017

Suzuki Motorcycle India will export its Made in India Gixxer to Japan. This is Suzuki Motorcycle India’s first India-built motorcycle that will be sold in Suzuki Motor Corporation’s home-market. The first consignment of made in India Gixxer motorcycles has already left India for Japanese shores where customers await them.

Speaking about the export of the Made in India Gixxer to Japan, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited said that it is a very proud moment for the Company. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker is already exporting Gixxer to other countries like Latin America and some surrounding countries. The export of Made in India vehicles to Japan denotes the high quality benchmarks established by Suzuki Motorcycle India and its expanding global role.

The Gixxer that is exported to the Japanese market is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox. Its engine features Suzuki’s SEP technology which is aimed to enable the Gixxer to deliver power without compromising on fuel economy. The engine is claimed to offer an exceptional running performance with a broad low-end torque and dynamic mid-range power for strong acceleration.

The variant being exported to Japan will have Fuel Injection and a Rear Disc brake and will be available in both monotone and dual tone colours.

