Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD India Launch on February 1, 2017

Lamborghini is all set to launch the Huracan Spyder RWD in India soon. The Indian arm of the Italian automaker will launch the LP 580-2 Spyder in India on February 1 2017 at an event in Mumbai. The news comes barely 3 months into the global debut of the top-less Rear Wheel Drive Huracan.

The Huracan Spyder RWD made its world debut in the month of November last year at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. Coming to the design, visual upgrades that differentiate the Huracan Spyder RWD from the AWD variant include redesigned front and rear bumpers that now sport a slightly modified grille and larger air intakes.

Propelling the Huracan RWD with a soft top is the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops a maximum power output of 572 hp while the peak torque is rated at 540 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a seven speed dual clutch job that sends power to the rear wheels only.

The Huracan Spyder RWD can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds all the way up to a top speed of 319 kmph. The soft-top of this convertible can be opened or closed in 17 seconds up to speeds of 50 kmph. The model is 33 kgs lighter than its AWD sibling. The weight distribution of the model now accounts for 40% at the front and 60% at the rear. Details and prices will be revealed next week during the launch. Stay tuned for a live report!

Following is an image gallery of the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD (click to expand):