Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD 14 750x380 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD India Launch on February 1, 2017

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD India Launch on February 1, 2017

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 28, 2017

Lamborghini is all set to launch the Huracan Spyder RWD in India soon. The Indian arm of the Italian automaker will launch the LP 580-2 Spyder in India on February 1 2017 at an event in Mumbai. The news comes barely 3 months into the global debut of the top-less Rear Wheel Drive Huracan.

The Huracan Spyder RWD made its world debut in the month of November last year at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. Coming to the design, visual upgrades that differentiate the Huracan Spyder RWD from the AWD variant include redesigned front and rear bumpers that now sport a slightly modified grille and larger air intakes.

Also read: Would you pay INR 16.5 Lakh for this 800 Watt Lamborghini ESAVOX docking station speaker?

Propelling the Huracan RWD with a soft top is the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops a maximum power output of 572 hp while the peak torque is rated at 540 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a seven speed dual clutch job that sends power to the rear wheels only.

The Huracan Spyder RWD can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds all the way up to a top speed of 319 kmph. The soft-top of this convertible can be opened or closed in 17 seconds up to speeds of 50 kmph. The model is 33 kgs lighter than its AWD sibling. The weight distribution of the model now accounts for 40% at the front and 60% at the rear. Details and prices will be revealed next week during the launch. Stay tuned for a live report!

Following is an image gallery of the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD (click to expand):

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    US recruits two professional Snake Catchers from Tamil Nadu to arrest growing Python menace

    Reliance Jio services will remain free until June 2017, well almost

    OnePlus 3T Review with Android 7.0 Nougat / OxygenOS 4.0

    Nokia Android premium phone powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC coming soon