New 2017 BS-IV Honda CB Shine with AHO Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India rolled out the 50th lakh CB Shine from it’s Tapukara (Rajasthan) manufacturing plant. Honda also launched the all-new 2017 BS IV CB Shine with AHO, it’s third offering to meet BS-IV norms.

The new 2017 BS IV compliant Honda CB Shine is powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). The engine produces 10.16 BHP of power at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 10.30 Nm at 5500 rpm. New 2017 CB Shine also features chrome finish muffler and carburetor cover. The new variant will be available in Athletic Blue Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic colours.

Speaking about the landmark achievement, Keita Muramatsu, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said that India is not only the fastest growing economy in the world, but also one of the most important and fastest growing markets for Honda globally. Continuing the endeavour to serve its customers, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have introduced new BS IV 2017 CB Shine with AHO.

Glimpses of the journey of 50 lakh CB Shine Milestone: