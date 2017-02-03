Enter your details to create an acount
New 2017 BS-IV Honda CB Shine with AHO Launched In India

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 3, 2017

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India rolled out the 50th lakh CB Shine from it’s Tapukara (Rajasthan) manufacturing plant. Honda also launched the all-new 2017 BS IV CB Shine with AHO, it’s third offering to meet BS-IV norms.

The new 2017 BS IV compliant Honda CB Shine is powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). The engine produces 10.16 BHP of power at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 10.30 Nm at 5500 rpm. New 2017 CB Shine also features chrome finish muffler and carburetor cover. The new variant will be available in Athletic Blue Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic colours.

Speaking about the landmark achievement, Keita Muramatsu, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said that India is not only the fastest growing economy in the world, but also one of the most important and fastest growing markets for Honda globally. Continuing the endeavour to serve its customers, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have introduced new BS IV 2017 CB Shine with AHO.

Glimpses of the journey of 50 lakh CB Shine Milestone:

  • CB Shine was launched in April 2006 with the unique Optimax technology
  • With regular value additions & superior Honda technology, CB Shine became India’s Single largest selling 125cc motorcycle by FY’2008-09, merely in two years since its launch
  • CB Shine achieved its first 10 lakh happy customers in 54 months (October 2010). Another 20 lakh customers were added in 41 months (April 2014) with the final 20 lakhs being added in just 32 months (January 2017).
  • In FY’ 2013-14, this segment faced de-growth. In comparison, CB Shine scaled greater heights with record Sales of 7.40 lakh units, with ever highest single month sales of 94,300 units in March’14.
  • In April 2014, every third 125cc motorcycle purchased in India was a CB Shine. Ending FY’13-14, CB Shine led by 33% market share.
  • Ending FY’14-15 CB Shine grew at 14% vis-à-vis only 1% industry growth and led by highest ever market share of 36%.
  • Today, CB Shine creates a new record as the first 125cc motorcycle to reach 50 lakh unit sales milestone.

