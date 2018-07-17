New Audi Q3 and Q7 Design Edition Launched In India
Audi India has announced the launched the Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition. The Design Editions are equipped with new features which are aimed to further accentuate the luxury experience for the customers. The Audi Q3 Design Edition packs features such as Rear crystal clear tail lamps and Nappa leather seats combined with a full paint finish. The Audi Q7 Design Edition, on the other hand, gets Rear Seat Entertainment and Audi Cool bag. The Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition have been priced at INR 40,76,000 and INR 82,37,000 onwards respectively.
The new Audi Q3 Design Edition features the 2.0 TDI quattro engine which is tuned to develop 184hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The new Audi Q5 Design Edition, on the other hand, is available with two engine options. The 2.0 TFSI quattro petrol engine is tuned for 185kW (252hp) of power @5000 to 6000 rpm and 370 Nm of peak torque @1600-4500 rpm. The 3.0 TDI quattro diesel engine puts out 183kW (249hp) of power @2910 to 4500 rpm and 600 Nm of peak torque @1500- 3000 rpm.
Speaking about the new models, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said that the year 2018 has seen numerous launches already and with the introduction of the Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition, the car maker showcases another example of its commitment towards diversifying the product offer. With new and exclusive features, these products are specially curated for Audi customers who like to drive in style and want to stand out.
Features At a Glance: Audi Q3 Design Edition
Engine & Drivetrain: 35 TDI quattro
- 2.0 TDI quattro engine generating 184hp and 380 Nm of torque
- 7 speed S tronic acceleration (0-100 kmph) in 7.9 seconds
- Fuel consumption of 15.17 Kmpl (ARAI)
Exterior design and body
- The bumper underlines the sporty character of the Audi Q3, with its sharper lines and its striking shape
- The air inlets in the front bumper gives the car a rugged and aggressive character
- Panoramic sunroof
- R18 5 arm turbine design, contrasting grey, partly polished alloy wheels
- LED headlights with signature LED DRLs
- Full paint finish
- Audi LED rings entry lights
- Rear crystal clear tail lamps
- quattro Film set
- quattro Entry lights
Interior
- 4 spoke multi-function steering wheel
- Front-seats with electric adjustment
- Sporty aluminum tangent inlays
- Deluxe 2 zone automatic air conditioner as standard
- Nappa leather seats
Infotainment
- MMI radio
- Bluetooth interface
- Audi music interface with bluetooth interface
- Voice dialogue system
Comfort
- Audi Drive Select
- Hill-start assist & Hill descent assist
- Electromechanical parking brake
- Folding rear seat back
- Front & Rear centre armrest
- Cruise control
- Parking system plus with reverse camera
- Coat hangar
- Key Cover in exterior body color
Safety
- Electronic stabilisation program
- 6 Airbags
- Electronic vehicle immobilization device
- Space-saving spare wheel
At a Glance: Audi Q7 Design Edition
Engine and Transmission: 40 TFSI
- Powerful 2.0 TFSI quattro engine
- Superior 8 speed tiptronic transmission
- Power output of 185kW (252hp) @5000 to 6000 rpm
- 370 Nm of torque @1600-4500 rpm
- Accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds with top speed of 233 kmph
- Fuel efficiency of 11.68 Kmpl (ARAI certified)
Engine and Transmission: 45 TDI
- Powerful 3.0 TDI quattro engine
- Superior 8 speed tiptronic transmission
- Power output of 183kW (249hp) @2910 to 4500 rpm
- 600 Nm of torque @1500- 3000 rpm
- Accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds
- Fuel efficiency of 14.75 Kmpl (ARAI certified)
Exterior
- Sharp striking lines, continuous shoulder line accentuates athletic lines
- Matrix LED headlamps with signature DRLs
- Wide sculptured 3D single frame grille
- Prominent muscular bumpers & air inlets
- Inlay strips at the bottom of the doors with quattro embossing
- Bold R19 5 Spoke alloy wheels
- Full paint finish
- Panoramic sunroof
- Available in Carrara white, Floret silver, Samurai grey, Orca black and Galaxy blue
- Smoked tail lamps
- Audi Rings decal on D-Pillar
Interior
- Wrap around cockpit for improved driver bias, elegance and operation
- Horizontal design architecture – slim low profile dash with continuous broad band of air vents
- Slim, high resolution retractable MMI display
- Benchmark in aeroacoustics, ‘Library Quiet’ cabin
- Floating dashboard effect from plunging centre console
- Ambient lighting with 30 combinations
- Interior upholstery in genuine Cricket leather in black and beige
- Full size seven seater configuration
- Rear Seat Entertainment
- Audi Cool bag
Comfort
- Audi Drive Select – Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual and Off-road as standard. In conjunction with adaptive air suspension, the All-road mode is added, while the Off-road mode becomes Lift/Off-road
- Electromechanical power steering
- 4 Spoke leather steering wheel with shift paddles
- Four zone deluxe automatic climate control
- Electric steering wheel adjustment
- Electrically adj. front seats with driver side memory
- Electrically foldable 3rd row seats
- Lowering of load floor for easy luggage loading
- Cruise control
- 360 degree surround camera
Infotainment
- MMI Navigation plus
- MMI Touch with 8 favourite buttons for Music, Contacts, Navigation, Place of Interest (POI) and Radio Channels
- Audi Smartphone Interface for Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Audi Phone Box with wireless Qi-charging
- BOSE 3D surround sound system – 558 watts
- Safety and Assistance systems
- Tilt angle sensor for Off-road & All-road modes
- 8 Airbags incl. rear side airbags
- Audi pre sense
- Tire pressure monitoring system