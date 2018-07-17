New Audi Q3 and Q7 Design Edition Launched In India

Audi India has announced the launched the Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition. The Design Editions are equipped with new features which are aimed to further accentuate the luxury experience for the customers. The Audi Q3 Design Edition packs features such as Rear crystal clear tail lamps and Nappa leather seats combined with a full paint finish. The Audi Q7 Design Edition, on the other hand, gets Rear Seat Entertainment and Audi Cool bag. The Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition have been priced at INR 40,76,000 and INR 82,37,000 onwards respectively.

The new Audi Q3 Design Edition features the 2.0 TDI quattro engine which is tuned to develop 184hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The new Audi Q5 Design Edition, on the other hand, is available with two engine options. The 2.0 TFSI quattro petrol engine is tuned for 185kW (252hp) of power @5000 to 6000 rpm and 370 Nm of peak torque @1600-4500 rpm. The 3.0 TDI quattro diesel engine puts out 183kW (249hp) of power @2910 to 4500 rpm and 600 Nm of peak torque @1500- 3000 rpm.

Speaking about the new models, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said that the year 2018 has seen numerous launches already and with the introduction of the Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition, the car maker showcases another example of its commitment towards diversifying the product offer. With new and exclusive features, these products are specially curated for Audi customers who like to drive in style and want to stand out.

Features At a Glance: Audi Q3 Design Edition

Engine & Drivetrain: 35 TDI quattro

2.0 TDI quattro engine generating 184hp and 380 Nm of torque

7 speed S tronic acceleration (0-100 kmph) in 7.9 seconds

Fuel consumption of 15.17 Kmpl (ARAI)

Exterior design and body

The bumper underlines the sporty character of the Audi Q3, with its sharper lines and its striking shape

The air inlets in the front bumper gives the car a rugged and aggressive character

Panoramic sunroof

R18 5 arm turbine design, contrasting grey, partly polished alloy wheels

LED headlights with signature LED DRLs

Full paint finish

Audi LED rings entry lights

Rear crystal clear tail lamps

quattro Film set

quattro Entry lights

Interior

4 spoke multi-function steering wheel

Front-seats with electric adjustment

Sporty aluminum tangent inlays

Deluxe 2 zone automatic air conditioner as standard

Nappa leather seats

Infotainment

MMI radio

Bluetooth interface

Audi music interface with bluetooth interface

Voice dialogue system

Comfort

Audi Drive Select

Hill-start assist & Hill descent assist

Electromechanical parking brake

Folding rear seat back

Front & Rear centre armrest

Cruise control

Parking system plus with reverse camera

Coat hangar

Key Cover in exterior body color

Safety

Electronic stabilisation program

6 Airbags

Electronic vehicle immobilization device

Space-saving spare wheel

At a Glance: Audi Q7 Design Edition

Engine and Transmission: 40 TFSI

Powerful 2.0 TFSI quattro engine

Superior 8 speed tiptronic transmission

Power output of 185kW (252hp) @5000 to 6000 rpm

370 Nm of torque @1600-4500 rpm

Accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds with top speed of 233 kmph

Fuel efficiency of 11.68 Kmpl (ARAI certified)

Engine and Transmission: 45 TDI

Powerful 3.0 TDI quattro engine

Superior 8 speed tiptronic transmission

Power output of 183kW (249hp) @2910 to 4500 rpm

600 Nm of torque @1500- 3000 rpm

Accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds

Fuel efficiency of 14.75 Kmpl (ARAI certified)

Exterior

Sharp striking lines, continuous shoulder line accentuates athletic lines

Matrix LED headlamps with signature DRLs

Wide sculptured 3D single frame grille

Prominent muscular bumpers & air inlets

Inlay strips at the bottom of the doors with quattro embossing

Bold R19 5 Spoke alloy wheels

Full paint finish

Panoramic sunroof

Available in Carrara white, Floret silver, Samurai grey, Orca black and Galaxy blue

Smoked tail lamps

Audi Rings decal on D-Pillar

Interior

Wrap around cockpit for improved driver bias, elegance and operation

Horizontal design architecture – slim low profile dash with continuous broad band of air vents

Slim, high resolution retractable MMI display

Benchmark in aeroacoustics, ‘Library Quiet’ cabin

Floating dashboard effect from plunging centre console

Ambient lighting with 30 combinations

Interior upholstery in genuine Cricket leather in black and beige

Full size seven seater configuration

Rear Seat Entertainment

Audi Cool bag

Comfort

Audi Drive Select – Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual and Off-road as standard. In conjunction with adaptive air suspension, the All-road mode is added, while the Off-road mode becomes Lift/Off-road

Electromechanical power steering

4 Spoke leather steering wheel with shift paddles

Four zone deluxe automatic climate control

Electric steering wheel adjustment

Electrically adj. front seats with driver side memory

Electrically foldable 3rd row seats

Lowering of load floor for easy luggage loading

Cruise control

360 degree surround camera

Infotainment