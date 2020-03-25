Upcoming Car Launches Post The Covid-19 Lockdown

A host of cars were unveiled at the AutoExpo 2020 with their prospective launches panned out throughout the year. But with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, many upcoming launches are set to be delayed due to the lockdown imposed across the country. With almost curfew-like situations prevailing over the country, it is most likely that the launches which were scheduled in the near future, that is, from April to May will likely take place after the sanctions are lifted. Here are some of the cars which are expected to arrive once the lockdown is lifted:

Hyundai Verna Facelift

The current-gen Hyundai Verna might have been on sale only since 2017 but it’s already set to get a major upgrade. The facelifted Hyundai will get a revised exterior design, BS6-compliant engines and some added features in this mid-cycle refresh.

Similar to the new Creta, the Verna facelift is based on the new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos. As seen in images, the Verna facelift gets a new bumper with a wide chrome mesh grille and round fog lamps in triangular housing. Under Verna’s hood, you’ll find new, BS6-compliant engines. The outgoing models’ 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines will make way for 1.5-litre units, also shared with the Kia Seltos. It was supposed to launch in April 2020 but since a nationwide lockdown has been imposed it is likely to be launched in June or July.

Expected Price: Rs 9-13 lakh(ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: June-July 2020.

Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors has been tasting major success with the Harrier SUV and was about to introduce its flagship, the Gravitas. A longer, seven-seat version of the Tata Harrier, there isn’t much to differentiate the Tata Gravitas and Harrier till the rear doors and the two SUVs even share the same wheelbase. However, the Gravitas has a 62mm longer rear overhang and a more upright tail to accommodate the third row of seats.

The Gravitas will share its Fiat-sourced 170hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine with the Harrier. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be standard-fit and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will also be an option. Like the Harrier, the Gravitas will be offered in front-wheel-drive form only.

Expected Price: Rs 18 – 23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: May 2019

Force Gurkha

The much-revered Force Gurkha off-roader is all set for a major revamp with a new focus on comfort being the highlight. The production-spec of the Gurkha was recently revealed at the AutoExpo 2020 and it still provides the inherent ruggedness of an SUV.

The new Gurkha retains the classic Mercedes G-Wagen silhouette of its predecessor but much has changed too. The cliff-faced front end has made way for a gentler look and on the sides, the body panels are new. The most noticeable change is the single rear window that comes in place of the earlier dual-pane arrangement. The new Gurkha marks the debut of a heavily updated and BS6 version of Force’s Mercedes OM616-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine. On the Gurkha, the engine will make 90hp and 260Nm and will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Expected Price: Rs 10 – 12 lakh

Expected Launch: June 2020

Skoda Karoq

Skoda unveiled the Karoq crossover in 2017 and this vehicle is expected to come to India in 2020. This is the second SUV to sport the new design language of Skoda SUVs. In terms of design, the Karoq looks like a scaled-down version of the Kodiaq.

Globally, the Karoq comes with a range of engine options displacing between 1.0-litre to 2.0-litre, producing from 113 bhp to a maximum of 187 bhp. The one which will go on sale in India will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only which is good for 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed DSG. Standard equipment will include a panoramic sunroof, a virtual cockpit for the driver, beige leather upholstery, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat and 9 airbags

Expected Price: Rs 18 – 20 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: June 2020

Skoda Superb facelift

Skoda Superb has been one of India’s favourite luxury cars, for it comes with an impressive equipment list, strong engines and has lots of space on offer. Now, Skoda is giving it a mid-life update this year and although the changes are minor, they will bring the sedan up to speed to take on the swarm of new SUVs.

The changes are subtle and can be noticed only by keen eyes. The radiator grille looks different; somewhat larger actually, flanked by new full-LED Matrix headlamps and a mildly reworked front bumper that seems to have extended the overall length by a bit. It also gets new alloy wheels, while at the rear, it can be seen that there is a chrome strip running the length of the boot, through the LED tail lamps. Like all other VW group cars, the Superb in its updated avatar will most likely become a petrol-only vehicle.

Expected price:Rs 27 – 32 lakh(ex-showroom)

Expected launch: May 2020

Hyundai Tucson facelift

Hyundai recently launched the 2nd generation of the beloved Creta. It generated quite a buzz at the time of its unveiling at the AutoExpo 2020. Another big unveil at the expo was that of the Tucson, the premium SUV which has received a facelift.

In terms of design, the facelift version will get a new signature cascading grille, LED headlamps with a sleeker design and a chiselled front bumper. While the profile continues to remain the same, it will get a new set of alloy wheels and a tweaked rear bumper.

Expected Price: Rs 22 – 25 lakh

Expected launch: June 2020

Mahindra Thar

The new-generation Mahindra Thar has been spied on a few occasions. The new Thar will feature a longer and wider body as compared to the outgoing model. As seen in spied images, the new Mahindra Thar retains the boxy design of the Willys Jeep with a hint of Jeep Wrangler to it.

Mechanically, it is expected to be powered by the tried and tested 2.2 mHawk Diesel engine which is updated to BS6 emission norms. In addition, it could also get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit from the mStallion series showcased by Mahindra at the AutoExpo 2020. The engine will be mated to a low-range six-speed gearbox along with a four-wheel drivetrain.

Expected price: Rs 9 – 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected launch: July 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

The petrol-powered S-Cross was supposed to follow the introduction of the petrol-powered Brezza. However, the current situation has led to the postponement of its introduction. Like the Brezza, the S-Cross was also to be fitted with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. Expect a better infotainment system inside when the car comes through.

Expected price: Rs 9 – 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected launch: June 2020