Upcoming SUVs In India In 2020/21

With the exemplary line of SUVs showcased at the AutoExpo 2020, one thing is pretty clear that the SUV fever is on across segments and will continue for a considerable time in future. Let us take a look at the prospective products, with their estimated launch dates, which are likely to make their debut in the Indian market this year and the coming year:

All-New Hyundai Creta

The all-new Hyundai Creta was unveiled at the AutoExpo and will be launched on the 16th of March. The second generation of Hyundai’s most popular mid-size SUV has its work cut out. While the looks have generated a polarizing view across the market, it has surely upped its game in terms of features provided and implementation of technology. Built on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, it is likely to share the same powertrains as offered in its cousin. With the launch coming up in a few days and booking already open, the Creta has managed to keep the buzz going.

Expected Launch: 16 March 2020

Price expected: Rs 10-16 lakh(ex-showroom)

Kia Sonet

Codenamed QYI in its concept form, the Sonet has already been spotted in its test mule avatar across the streets in India. Its distinctive and muscular design has started creating a positive buzz and is likely to share the powertrains from its Hyundai cousin- Venue. The competition in the sub 4m SUV segment is likely to get stiffer due to the presence of the Vitara Brezza, Nexon, Venue, XUV300 and EcoSport, hence it is expected to launch with an aggressive price.

Expected launch: Mid-late 2020

Expected price: Rs 7-12 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Hector Plus

Ever since the launch of the MG Hector last year, speculations had been rife about a 3-row version of the SUV and so many people were delighted by the unveiling of the Hector Plus at the AutoExpo 2020. The Hector Plus will be offered the same set of engines which power the Hector. Both, a 6 seater and a 7 seater option will be offered. The MG Hector Plus differentiates itself on the outside and inside with a few cosmetic changes, though equipment levels are the same as the 5-seat Hector. It is also expected to get the latest generation of connected car iSMART technology.

Expected launch: Mid-Late 2020

Expected price: Rs 14-19 lakh ( ex-showroom)

MG Gloster

The Gloster is the largest SUV to be offered by MG. To make things clear, it is longer than the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. Unveiled at the 2020 AutoExpo, the Gloster is a full-size SUV that will be powered by a diesel engine which is likely to offer 218hp and 480Nm of torque. In India, it is believed to be positioned as an upmarket alternative to the Fortuner and Endeavour since it is comparably larger than both these cars.

Expected launch: Late 2020

Expected price: Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors unveiled the India-spec production version of the Tata Gravitas SUV at 2020 AutoExpo. It is essentially the 3-row version of the Harrier with a longer wheelbase and the longer rear overhang to accommodate the 3rd row. The Gravitas will come powered by the same 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine in BS6 norms which churns out 170 ps of power and 350 NM of torque. It is expected to be mated with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter.

Expected launch: 2020 festive season

Expected price: 18 – 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata HBX

It’s widely been referred to as a scale down version of the Harrier, but the HBX, which is rumoured to be named as Hornbill, has surely caught the eyeballs of many as it will be the smallest SUV to be offered by TATA. It will be placed below the Nexon in terms of positioning and is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which powers the Tiago and the Altroz. It will be built on the new ALFA platform which also underpins Tata’s premium hatchback.

Expected launch: Late 2020 – early 2021

Expected price: Rs 5 – 7 lakh(ex-showroom)

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen India’s first “Built for India” product was revealed just prior to the Auto Expo in near-production form. The all-new VW will be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Its equipment list includes LED illumination all around and fancy items like a sunroof and a touchscreen display. With a top speed of 183 kmph and a 0 – 100 km/h time of 9.9 seconds, it should be a fun vehicle to pilot around.

Expected launch: Early 2021

Expected price: Rs 10 – 15 lakh

Volkswagen T-ROC

The Volkswagen T-Roc is will be imported into India as a CBU before going on sale on the 18th of March, 2020. The sporty SUV will be up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tuscon and will be offered with a 150 hp, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It will be offered in a single trim with a DSG box and all the bells and whistles expected from an INR 20 lakh+ vehicle.

Expected launch: March 18th, 2020

Expected price: Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Karoq

At the AutoExpo 2020, Skoda seemed to take the bull by the horns when it unveiled the Karoq. Like its sibling, the T-ROC, it will come to India via the CBU route and will likely to be pitted against the Jeep Compass. The Karoq will be offered only with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 150hp mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. Like the international version, the India bound spec is expected to be feature-rich and tech-heavy.

Expected launch: Mid-2020

Expected price: Rs 18 – 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

All-New Mahindra Thar

Hardcore off-roaders were left disappointed when Mahindra did not showcase its primary off-road vehicle, the Thar, at the AutoExpo. As it is visible from the leaked images caught multiple times on camera, it gives a hint of the Jeep Wrangler in terms of design. It is expected to be longer and wider than the outgoing model and will most likely come fitted with conventional front-facing rear seats instead of bench seats. The new Thar will likely be powered by a 2.0l BSVI diesel engine, offer a hardtop from the factory and will come fitted with modern equipment inside the cabin.

Expected launch: Mid 2020

Expected price: Rs 10 – 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

2020 Mahindra Scorpio

By the end of the year, Mahindra is set to unveil its 3rd generation Scorpio. One can expect a larger body, trademark rugged styling, and a host of new features and creature comforts. This too will be powered by the new 2.0 litre BS6 diesel engine and should also be offered with one of Mahindra’s new-gen petrol engines.

Expected launch: Late 2020

Expected price: Rs 11 lakh – 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

2020 Mahindra XUV500

Another SUV which gave the AutoExpo a miss was the new Mahindra XUV500. Now, whether it will be a facelift or whole new generation is yet to be confirmed but going by the leaked snaps it will continue to sport the crossoverish design from its predecessor with a host of new features and new engines.

Expected launch: Festive season 2020

Expected price: 13 – 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

2020 Force Gurkha

The all-new Gurkha was showcased for the first time at the AutoExpo 2020. While the exterior looks familiar with minor cosmetic changes, it has a host of new features under its skin with the inclusion of power-windows and a touchscreen infotainment system. The new Force Gurkha marks a significant change, employing an all-new ladder-frame chassis and coil springs all around. The changes are all part of Force Motors’ efforts to change the Gurkha’s image as a utilitarian off-roader to a viable second car. It will only be offered in the 3-door form, powered by a 2.6-litre, 90 hp diesel engine. One can expect the prices to increase significantly over the current BS6 era.