TVS Motor Company Contributes INR 1 Crore To Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

TVS Motor Company has contributed INR 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), in lieu of the distressing flood situation in Kerala. The cheque was handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Swaran Singh, CEO, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST)- the social arm of TVS Motor Company in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swaran Singh, CEO, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) handing over the cheque to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram

Commenting on the contribution, Swaran Singh, CEO, Srinivasan Services Trust, said that TVS Motor believes in supporting the communities around, in difficult times. The Company’s contribution is a step towards this. He also added that the Company’s prayers are with the people of Kerala and they sincerely hope that the situation will improve.

Over the past years, SST and TVS Motor Company have been actively involved in providing relief to victims of natural calamities across the country.