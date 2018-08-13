TVS Racing Announces Squad For India Baja 2018

TVS Racing has announced a 6-rider squad for India Baja 2018. This will be the third consecutive time that TVS Racing will participate in India Baja – it is scheduled to commence on 17th August and conclude on 19th August 2018 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The squad includes:

Lorenzo Santolino (Spain)

R Nataraj (India)

Abdul Wahid Tanveer (India)

Harith Noah (India)

Imran Pasha (India)

Rajendra RE (India)

Spanish racer Lorenzo Santolino comes on board with vast experience in the international racing circuit. Santolino participated in the Desert Storm earlier this year and bagged a podium finish in the Rally. Nataraj has been an 8-time National Champion while Abdul Wahid has three National Championships in Rally and Supercross to his name.

The 7-time National Champion Harith Noah who recently undergone advanced Rally riding training in Spain is participating in India Baja for the first time while Rajendra RE who has 6 National Championships under his belt is participating for the second time. Imran Pasha is new to the team with one National Championship win to his credit.

India Baja is the official Indian franchise Rally of Dakar – which is globally acknowledged as the toughest motorsport event. The Cross Country Rally will comprise of 400 km of extremely harsh Special Stages in addition to over 150 km of Transport Stages. High temperatures, treacherous dune crossings and fast technical gravel straights will pose an exciting challenge to the competitors.