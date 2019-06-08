TVS Apache RR 310 Available With Zero Down Payment And Low EMI

Reintroduced in a new avatar, the TVS Apache RR 310 sports tourer now comes with a number of additional features. As a cherry on top of this cake, TVS is now offering this motorcycle with an attractive finance scheme. A call to our local dealer confirms that in collaboration with certain banks, TVS is now offering zero down payment option with an EMI as low as INR 4,444. To see if you are eligible for this attractive EMI scheme, we would advise you to get in touch with your nearest TVS dealer and get yourself ready to ride one of these beauties home. The dealer also revealed that the models without the new revisions would attract a better finance scheme compared to the newer model.

In its latest form, the Apache RR 310 comes with a number of changes, highlight of it being the introduction of a slipper and assist clutch. With the help of this hardware, TVS was able to reduce the effort required to operate the clutch lever but also prevent the bike from hopping during aggressive downshifts. This makes the bike even more fun to ride, especially on downhill roads with a number of twists and turns. Other changes include a new colour scheme called Phantom Black which replaces the matte black colour scheme which was available earlier.

Other changes include the inclusion of a softer chain roller which reduces the chain noise, addressing the complaints of customers of the older model. Also included in this update are heavier, bigger bar-end weights have helped to reduce vibrations at the handlebar. With the inclusion of these changes, there are no major changes in the riding experience, apart from it becoming more smoother, and components becoming more durable.

Sharing its platform with the BMW G310 R and G 310 GS, the Apache RR 310 uses a 312 cc reverse inclined, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine generates 34 PS of power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of maximum twist at 7,700 rpm. Additionally, on offer is a 41 mm USD fork int he front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, making it ideal to run on the track as well as the road. Anchorage duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 24 mm disc at the rear which gets a dual channel ABS system fitted as standard. All this equipment comes with a price tag of INR 2.27 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.