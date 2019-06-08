Toyota Glanza Accessories List Out

Toyota’s latest offering, the Glanza has been launched at a very attractive price. With prices starting from INR 7.22 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level petrol, manual variant and INR 8.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-end petrol, CVT variant. The new Glanza is quite similar to the Baleno and even shares the same chassis and engine, however, Toyota now provides the Glanza with some extra accessories to make it look and feel more premium than its identical sibling. Have a look at the additional accessories available with the Toyota Glanza:

Exterior Accessories

On the outside, the Glanza can be given a much more premium appeal, thanks to some chrome accents and stylish protective inserts. The bumpers can also be given a more aggressive look with the help of the Aero Kit, adding more substance to the stance of the car. The Aero Kit will be available in 6 colours: White, Blue, Silver, Red, Grey and Black. The list of additional inserts and available aero kits are:

Bumper Corner Protection

Door Visor with/without Chrome Insert

Rear Door Garnish

Mud Guard

Side Mold Chrome

Side Mold Black/White/Silver/Grey

Front Bumper Spoiler (Aero Kit)

Rear Bumper Spoiler (Aero Kit)

Sporty Side Skirt (Aero Kit)

Interior Accessories

The insides of the Glanza can also be accessorised to quite an extent. The seats can be upholstered in different materials, with different themes on offer. The various styles of seat covers, interior accessories and interior styling kits available are:

Silver Carbon Seat Cover

Black with Silver Outline Seat Cover

Rhombus Grid Seat Cover

Rising Line Seat Cover

Horizontal Line Seat Cover

Black With Red Outline Seat Cover

Flow Pattern Seat Cover

Square Grid Seat Cover

V-Line Pattern Seat Cover

Velvet Seat Cover

Fabric Seat Cover

Leather Seat Cover

Car Cushion

Red/White Stitch Floor Mat

Scuff Plate

Interior Styling Kit – Blue Inserts

Interior Styling Kit – Wooden Inserts

The hatchback also gets a bunch of other convenience accessories which make the car a comfortable and luxurious place. These extra convenience accessories also enhance the practicality and functionality of the car. The following accessories act as leisure facilities in the Toyota Glanza: