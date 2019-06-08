Toyota Glanza Accessories List Out
Toyota’s latest offering, the Glanza has been launched at a very attractive price. With prices starting from INR 7.22 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level petrol, manual variant and INR 8.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-end petrol, CVT variant. The new Glanza is quite similar to the Baleno and even shares the same chassis and engine, however, Toyota now provides the Glanza with some extra accessories to make it look and feel more premium than its identical sibling. Have a look at the additional accessories available with the Toyota Glanza:
Exterior Accessories
On the outside, the Glanza can be given a much more premium appeal, thanks to some chrome accents and stylish protective inserts. The bumpers can also be given a more aggressive look with the help of the Aero Kit, adding more substance to the stance of the car. The Aero Kit will be available in 6 colours: White, Blue, Silver, Red, Grey and Black. The list of additional inserts and available aero kits are:
- Bumper Corner Protection
- Door Visor with/without Chrome Insert
- Rear Door Garnish
- Mud Guard
- Side Mold Chrome
- Side Mold Black/White/Silver/Grey
- Front Bumper Spoiler (Aero Kit)
- Rear Bumper Spoiler (Aero Kit)
- Sporty Side Skirt (Aero Kit)
Interior Accessories
The insides of the Glanza can also be accessorised to quite an extent. The seats can be upholstered in different materials, with different themes on offer. The various styles of seat covers, interior accessories and interior styling kits available are:
- Silver Carbon Seat Cover
- Black with Silver Outline Seat Cover
- Rhombus Grid Seat Cover
- Rising Line Seat Cover
- Horizontal Line Seat Cover
- Black With Red Outline Seat Cover
- Flow Pattern Seat Cover
- Square Grid Seat Cover
- V-Line Pattern Seat Cover
- Velvet Seat Cover
- Fabric Seat Cover
- Leather Seat Cover
- Car Cushion
- Red/White Stitch Floor Mat
- Scuff Plate
- Interior Styling Kit – Blue Inserts
- Interior Styling Kit – Wooden Inserts
The hatchback also gets a bunch of other convenience accessories which make the car a comfortable and luxurious place. These extra convenience accessories also enhance the practicality and functionality of the car. The following accessories act as leisure facilities in the Toyota Glanza:
- Silver Car Cover
- 3D Trunk Mat In the Boot
- Window Sun Shade