Tata Launches New Ultra Series Of Business Utility Vehicles In Vietnam

Tata Motors, one of the leading Indian automotive brands has officially launched the next generation of ULTRA Business Utility Vehicles (BUV), specially designed to meet the changing customer needs in the light commercial vehicle segment. It’s a BUV offering an SUV like comfort with a truck like performance and the profitability of a Light Commercial Vehicle. The range of trucks offer superior performance, a comfortable world-class cabin, heavy-duty aggregates and multiple load-body configurations, offering customers the advantage of increased productivity and longer life. This will cater to payloads ranging from 4 to 11 tonnes with engine capacities from 85 HP to 180 HP.

Listed below are the highlights of these range of trucks –

Engine – The driveline of Tata ULTRA 814 launched today has Tata’s proven engine technology. This new 3-litre common rail has an output of 140 hp. Paired with this new engine is a new generation transmission with aluminium casing – the G-550 six-speed gear-box comes with overdrive, a cable-shift mechanism (a first-of-its-kind in its segment in Vietnam) and axle technology and reduced weight, offering superior performance and greater fuel efficiency for varied payloads. Also on offer is a factory fitted heating, ventilation and Air conditioning system.

Comfort and Style – Besides the mechanics of the vehicle, the uniqueness of the Tata ULTRA is that its cockpit is both functional and attractive. Designed by a leading European design house, Bertone, the walkthrough cabin with a width of 2.2m is best in class offering comfort, safety and style. Three-way adjustable mechanically suspended seats enhance driver comfort, the ergonomically designed dash-mounted gear lever reduces driver fatigue; panoramic windscreen offers a better line of sight and the ample storage space, HVAC and music system are additional features.

– Ultra Safety – The Ultra meets Europe’s top safety norms and is equipped with a full air brake system, ABS and power steering that facilitates improved driver control and precision. The clear lens headlamps, LED integrated tail lamps to offer superior visibility .

Commenting on the launch, Mr Girish Wagh, President – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said “The Tata Ultra Business Utility vehicle is a result of extensive feedback from customers and an immersive study into the lives of drivers to better understand their expectations, and is thereby designed to fast-track their businesses with a superior all-around performance. Tata Motors is committed to shaping the industry here in Vietnam, with the latest global technologies, giving the Vietnamese customer competitive business advantages with the trusted credentials of the Tata Motors brand.”

Mr Bui Van Huu Chairman, TMT Group said, “Having successfully launched Tata Super ace in Vietnam, we hope to repeat the same success with the Tata ULTRA. We are very excited and we hope to consolidate our position in the light-duty commercial vehicle space here in Vietnam with the Tata Ultra. TMT Motors aims to become a market leader in Vietnam CV market with Tata Motors products.”