Next-Generation TVS NTorq 125 Teased With New LED Headlamp

Being one of the sportiest scooters in the country, the TVS NTorq 125 is also one of the strongest contenders in the 125cc segment. The main reason for its success is credited to the stylish and sporty design of the scooter. However, despite having a modern and up-to-date design, the NTorq lacked an important design feature; a front LED headlamp, which is one of the reasons why TVS will soon be launching the facelifted version of the scooter with a new LED headlamp set-up. Also, the brand recently released a teaser on its Instagram and Facebook pages, which confirmed LED headlamp for the next-gen NTorq 125. Have a look at the teaser here:

Talking about the scooter, the TVS NTorq 125 comes mated to a new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that churns out 9.4 HP at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. All this power merged with the additional valve in the engine accentuates the performance of the scooter, providing it with a top speed of about 95 km/hr. The quick acceleration and meaty exhaust note also add to the character of the scooter. In terms of chassis and dimensions, the NTorq is 1865mm long, 710mm wide and 1160mm tall. The scooter also gets a total ground clearance of 155mm and a kerb weight of 116 kgs. The NTorq gets a high rigidity under bone rectangular tube type frame, a telescopic front suspension and a gas-filled hydraulic coil spring rear shock absorber.

In terms of features, the scooter gets the TVS SmartXonnect, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology which can be paired with the NTorq mobile app from the google play store. Apart from this, the scooter also gets other basic features, such as USB charging, under-seat storage, external fuel filler cap, large diamond-cut wheels and many more. The scooter is currently available in 7 colours: Matte Silver, Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Red, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey and Metallic Red. Prices for the TVS NTorq 125 start from INR 59,712 (ex-showroom, India)