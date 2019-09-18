Jeep Expands Its Network By Opening New Sales And Service Facilities In Siliguri

Recently, FCA India announced the opening of new ‘Jeep Connect’ retail and after-sale service facilities in Siliguri, West Bengal. The new authorized facility is named Celica Automobiles Pvt. Ltd and is the 10th Jeep Connect facility in the country. This new 2,000 square feet retail showroom is situated at Annapurna Anex, 2nd Mile Sevoke Road, opposite Vishal Cinema in heart of Siliguri, while the workshop is located in close proximity to the retail showroom at 21/2 Mile, Sevoke Road, Bhakti Nagar on the Siliguri-Gangtok road. Apart from this, Jeep is also building new sales and service facilities across various locations in India, to improve their after-sales experience with potential buyers and existing customers.

Talking about the new facilities, the ‘Jeep Connect’ showroom in Siliguri will have a two-car display, that will offer a premium experience to visiting customers, while the 6,500 square-foot Mopar workshop gets four service bays that will be equipped to fulfil jobs related to periodic maintenance as well as accident repairs by company trained personnel. After the inauguration of this new facility, FCA now has over 85 sales and service outlets across India in more than 72 towns and cities. This year, the brand also opened new retail and Mopar service facilities in Goa, Bengaluru, Kottayam, Chennai and Lucknow. The ‘Jeep Connect’ is a part of FCA India’s network expansion strategy, announced back in 2018 to take the Jeep and Mopar premium brand experience closer to customers’ homes, which might be too far from main metropolis hubs.

Commenting on the opening, Mr Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “Jeep Connect as a network strategy is important to us and this new outlet in Siliguri allows us to have a presence at the foothills of the majestic Himalayan range – a natural habitat for Jeep SUVs. Our customers from Siliguri and neighbouring towns had reached out, requesting us to open a Jeep® authorised sales and Mopar® service touchpoint in the city. We are delighted that we could meet their expectation and welcome many more aspiring customers to join the Jeep family.”