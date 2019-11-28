2020 TVS Apache 4V Series: What’s New?

Recently, TVS launched the new 2020 BS-VI compliant versions of the popular Apache series. Apart from the new BS-VI compliant engines, the motorcycles also get a few cosmetic upgrades and a bunch of technologically advanced features. The newly updated range includes the RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V motorcycles. Let’s have a look at all the main updates:

Design

In terms of design updates, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles get attractive new race graphics and an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps. Apart from these new changes, the bikes are quite similar to their current generation models.

BS-VI Compliant Engines

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by an advanced 197.75cc single-cylinder oil-cooled BS-VI compliant engine which produces about 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. On the other hand, the 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V is fitted with a 159.7cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled BS-VI compliant engine, that churns out around 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 RPM and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM. Both these engines are paired with 5-speed gearboxes and are tuned to produce lower emissions and provide slightly improved fuel efficiency figures.

RT-Fi Fuel Injection

The new RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel Injection) technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving condition throughout the motorcycles’ engine life. This innovative technology provides the rider with consistent power delivery, improved fuel economy and lower emissions.

New Features

The 2020 Apache range now gets a new segment-first feature called GTT – (Glide Through Traffic) which helps during low-speed urban riding. Apart from this, the 2020 RTR 200 4V also gets the recently launched SmartXonnect technology, Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and RT-Slipper Clutch. While the new RTR 160 4V will continue to be equipped with the same features from the 2019 model. Also, both the bikes will retain their signature exhaust notes despite being BS-VI compliant now.

Updated Price

Prices for the new 2020 RTR 160 4V start from INR 99,950 (ex-showroom, India), which is slightly higher than the outgoing model. On the other hand, the new 2020 RTR 200 4V is priced at INR 1,24,000 (ex-showroom, India), which is almost Rs 10,000 more than the previous generation model.