TVS Launches The New BS-VI Compliant Jupiter With A Price Tag Of INR 67,911 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Today, TVS Motor Company, launched the new BS-VI compliant Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology for enhanced performance and improved fuel economy. The new TVS Jupiter Classic is the first scooter in the Jupiter range to get the new ET-Fi technology. Thanks to this new technology, the scooter now delivers 15% better mileage along with reduced emissions. The other new features on the scooter include: a vibrant new colour – INDIBLUE, a front panel USB charger, mobile storage space and a new tinted visor. The scooter is priced at INR 67,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In terms of the overall design, the new BS-VI Jupiter remains identical to the outgoing model and will be available in 3 colours: Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown and Indi Blue. The other scooters from the Jupiter portfolio will also be available with BS-VI compliant engines and are expected to be launched in a phase-wise manner. Currently, TVS Jupiter has a rich customer base of over 3 million customers and is available in 4 variants: Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande.

Commenting on this launch, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of the changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of “Zyada ka Fayda” TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come.”

Also Read: TVS Launches The New 2020 Apache RTR 160 And Apache RTR 200 With BS-VI Compliant Engines

Yesterday, TVS also introduced the 2020 range of the popular Apache series of motorcycles. This newly updated range included the RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V motorcycles. Apart from a few cosmetic upgrades, these new bikes got a bunch of technologically advanced features and all-new BS-VI compliant engines. Prices for the 2020 RTR 160 4V start from INR 99,950 (ex-showroom, India) for the drum brake variant and go up to INR 1,03,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec disc variant. While the new 2020 RTR 200 4V is priced at INR 1,24,000 (ex-showroom, India). The bookings for these bikes have already begun!