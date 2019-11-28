Nine Seriously Stylish Premium Motorcycles On Sale In India

As buyers, all of us have different priorities. When it comes to motorcycles, it’s the same. Not everyone wants to ride a bike for its engineering brilliance or to exploit its potential or for all other such reasons. Some just want to keep it casual. Ride to the club or just to look good while being astride something so magnetic, it attracts eyeballs like they’re made of metal. While looks are subjective, if you like to arrive in style on two wheels, here are nine really stylish motorcycles on sale in India according to us:

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Full of modern muscle, the Fat Bob is a mean-looking thing that ticks all the boxes if it’s an attention-grabbing machine you are after. It sounds great, looks fantastic and then, of course, it’s a Harley.

Ducati Diavel

Available in 1260 and XDiavel forms, this motorcycle is the amalgamation of Italian style and Ducati’s bike making expertise. Low, aggressive and powered by a monster engine, this Ducati is full of swagger.

Moto Guzzi Audace

Moto Guzzi might not be the most recognised motorcycling brand in India, but their products are full of individuality. Called the Audace, this Moto Guzzi cruiser is a slugger which throws its punches with surprising athleticism and grace.

MV Agusta F3

If you want one motorcycle which can also serve as fancy furniture when the weather outside isn’t kind to riding, the MV Agusta F3 is the motorcycle for you. Besides its timeless beauty, the F3 is powered by an unsullied engine which will take your breath away.

MV Agusta Brutale

If you don’t like your machines faired but still want an MV Agusta, the Brutale and its many variations will fit your needs perfectly.

Norton Dominator

Want to ride something which is gentlemanly, hand-crafted and ridden by the movie stars? The Norton is just the machine for you. It might be pricey, but if you can afford it, you know the price one has to pay for individuality.

Ducati Panigale Range

A lot can be said in praise of the Ducati Panigale’s design, but one look at it is enough to know that it follows a long line of painfully beautiful Ducatis which still adorn many bedroom walls. For what it is, it’s all show and also lots and lots of Go!

Kawasaki Ninja H2

The only supercharged motorcycle on sale in India, the Ninja H2’s self-healing paint has all the gloss you need. Behind its space-age beauty, Kawasaki’s flagship is a rocket and it also has wings.

Triumph Rocket 3

The all-new Triumph Rocket 3 will arrive in India next month. In its latest iteration, this 2,500cc (the largest production motorcycle motor) motorcycle is unlike anything out there and has the cubic capacity to match the macho of your chest hair.