The Tata Altroz Website Gets Over 1 Lakh Views In Less Than 24 Hours

Yesterday, Tata Motors launched a special preview website for its most awaited premium hatchback, the Altroz. The preview website was launched way ahead of the originally planned schedule, to provide the audience with a glimpse of the car. The Altroz website began on the 13th of June and then started revealing itself gradually as more and more visitors came to the website. The site was planned to go live when it would get around 100,000 visitors, however, with several Altroz fans visiting the website, Tata Motors crossed this milestone in a record time of 24 hours.

The new website displays the IMPACT 2.0 design cues and provides the visitors with a basic understanding of the car before it is launched in the market. After being revealed as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, the production version of the car was shown at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). The Altroz is Tata Motors’ first car to be developed on the company’s all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture platform, which is a futuristic, modular and versatile approach to design. After the Harrier, the Altroz is the second product to be designed under the IMPACT 2.0 Design language. The Altroz aims at reinventing the urban car design with greater emphasis on bringing connectivity and everyday mobility together. This car is the perfect blend of revolutionary design, advanced technology, class-leading connectivity and thrilling performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “This is an immensely proud moment for all of us at Tata Motors. To receive such a reception for Altroz, months before its launch, speaks volumes for the trust consumers have in our brand as well as in our products. Right from the unveiling of its concept at the Auto Expo last year, the Altroz has been a keenly followed product from our stable and the fact that we had to launch the website early due to such an encouraging response only validates that further. We hope the newly-launched website will continue to whet the curiosity of our followers and stakeholders alike by sharing timely information about the car, in days to come.”