Ola To Set-Up An Advanced Technology Centre In San Francisco Bay

Recently, the Indian ride-hailing transport company, Ola, announced its plans to set up a new state-of-the-art Technology Centre in San Francisco Bay. This technology centre will be the first of its kind and will require a team of over 150 engineers. The centre will also be working on various advanced, next-generation technologies, to enhance the future of mobility and ride services. This new expansion plan is a part of the company’s global initiatives to further drive the mobility-led transformation to billions across the world.

Ola is present in around 150 cities across India, UK, Australia and New Zealand, while serving more than 150 million users and completing over a billion rides annually. In India, Ola’s core mobility contribution has increased a lot over the last few years, thanks to the help from its electric subsidiary, Ola Electric, Ola Fleet Technologies, and a public transportation ticketing app, called Ridlr. Through its widely used digital platform, Ola also extends unique offerings to consumers through the Ola Financial Service and Foodpanda.

Ola’s commitment to accelerate the development of technology and innovation in Mobility is also a part of its global and electric-vehicle initiative. Ola’s Advanced Technology Center will be the first of its kind in the United States, as it will most likely invite world-class experts to collaborate closely with global teams in the various regions where Ola operates. The centre will be built using cutting-edge technology solutions to accelerate Ola’s ambitions across electric mobility and connected vehicles as well as lead futuristic experiments like autonomous vehicles. To achieve this, Ola is looking to hire experts from various fields like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Sciences, Engineering and Product Development.

Ankit Bhati, Co-founder and CTO said, “We are very excited about launching Ola’s Advanced Technology Center in the Bay Area. The Valley and the talent ecosystem here are very conducive to the development of next-generation mobility solutions. This is also a big step in our journey as a global mobility player, with a mission that talent from around the world is inspired to join us on.” He added, “The Advanced Technology Center will be the centre-point of transformative mobility technology in the time to come. We are committed to building world-class mobility innovations and look forward to working with people who are as passionate as we are about building mobility for a billion people.”