Aston Martin DB11 Gets A 503 BHP 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbocharged V8 Engine

Aston Martin has announced the DB11 with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The new V8-powered DB11 will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The launch of V8 powered DB11 is aimed to offer more of the DB11’s sporting character with a combination of exceptional performance and improved efficiency. The V8 engine is tuned to deliver a healthy 510PS (503BHP) of power and 675Nm of torque, propelling the DB11 from 0-62mph in just 4.0sec and on to a top speed of 187mph.

Martin’s engineering team has tailored the V8 engine for its application in the DB11 with bespoke air intake, exhaust and wet sump lubrication systems. Electronic calibration of the V8 engine has included creating new ECU software and reprogramming the engine and throttle mapping to ensure it possesses the all-important feel and sound for which Aston Martins are renowned.

Aston Martin engineers have designed new engine mounts, which together with the slimline wet sump system enable the V8 to be mounted as low as possible for an optimised centre-of-gravity. The V8 engine is also lighter and more compact than the V12, which contributes to a saving of 115kg and a kerbweight of 1760kg.

The V8 powered DB11 also gets detailed revisions to the suspension bushing, geometry, anti-roll bars, springs, dampers and ESP software.

There are subtle visual differences between the two variants that include a unique alloy wheel finish, dark headlamp bezels and a pair of bonnet vents instead of the quartet featured on the V12. These vents come in a choice of black or titanium-finish mesh, again different from that fitted to the twelve-cylinder variant.

Inside, both V8 and V12 customers have the same standard equipment levels and the same extensive choice of colour and trim options. They can also elect to enhance the specification of their car via the same Option Packs and Designer Specification packages, plus a suite of Q by Aston Martin – Collection options.